Duncan Robinson with the hoop & harm

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Breece Hall and more youngsters had huge games in Week 18, but some veteran stars were heard from, too. Scott Pianowski breaks it all down.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
It was a record-setting Week 18 for the Rams' rookie standout.
Salter entered the transfer portal after Liberty's Fiesta Bowl loss to Oregon.
Today's edition includes the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18, North America's newest professional sports league, the nerdiest title game yet, and more.
Dawn Staley has another championship-caliber team on her hands, and it couldn't be more different than her previous title-grabbing squad.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they're dying to draft in 2024 from the second round forward.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
After years of private charters, the 6-foot-6 swingman is flying coach for the first time in a decade, awaiting his chance to jump from the G League back to the NBA.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
The cannon-armed Flacco hasn't been perfect, but the Browns don't need perfect, especially with their defense.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.