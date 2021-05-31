Duncan Robinson has big payday coming, will Heat match it?

Last offseason, Davis Bertans signed a five-year, $80 million contract. Joe Harris re-signed in Brooklyn for four-years, $75 million. Danilo Gallinari signed in Atlanta for three years, $61.5 million. Bogdan Bogdanovic signed for four-years, $72 million with the Hawks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope inked a three-year, $40 million contract with the Lakers.

Shooting is in demand and teams are paying a premium for it, which puts Duncan Robinson in a good spot this offseason.

The Heat sharpshooter’s raw numbers did not take a step forward this season, but he still shot 40.8% on 3-pointers and remains Miami’s single-season 3-point record-holder. He also showed some improvement with his playmaking on the offense end plus overall the defensive end. With all that, he is going to get paid this offseason. The only questions are how much and will Miami make him a restricted free agent and match?

When asked after his exit interview what he would be looking for in a team, Robinson said this, via Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

“First and foremost, the fit, a place where I can really feel comfortable. Winning is obviously a priority for me, as well. And then, of course, it’s also a business and there’s an opportunity to make money to take care of people that I love the most. So that’s also a priority, as well. “So any place that can offer all of those is a destination that I would be excited about. Obviously, I’ve had an incredible experience here, love this organization for many different reasons. So, we’ll see. For the most part, like I said, I haven’t really shifted my focus toward that just yet. But the next weeks, months will be mostly about gathering information and trying to make the best decision possible.”

Will a team with cap space and in need of shooting — New York, Dallas — step up with a big offer? If not them, some team will. The Heat are expected to extend a qualifying offer to Robinson and make him a restricted free agent, but that is different than matching a sizeable offer. Miami has big contracts on the books, with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combining for more than $64 million in salary between just them. Would they want another contract close to or at $20 million a season for Robinson, too?

What the Heat do with Robinson and Kendrick Nunn — another free agent — will be two of the more interesting things to watch this offseason.

