Dunbar, Bishop Verot football standouts sign letters of intent. See where they are going

Coverage of signing ceremonies held by Dunbar and Bishop Verot on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

BISHOP VEROT

Ryan Gadson

School: Lafayette College

Sport: Football

Gadson decided to hold his ceremony in February despite signing on Wednesday.

Timmy Lawson

Bishop Verot football tight end and baseball pitcher Timmy Lawson signed to play both sports at North Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

School: North Carolina

Sport: Football and baseball

Why I chose North Carolina: "So that was my first official before I took all my other ones and instant I fell in love with it. Just the campus, everything. It was all beautiful. They make their players feel at home like right when you get there everything is players first so it just really felt like home when I first went there so that's why I chose Carolina.

"Baseball was definitely part of it. Both coaches were really in to me playing both and the baseball coaches were really in love with me so I was really excited to go there for football and baseball."

Leroy Roker

Bishop Verot wire receiver/defensive back Leroy Roker signed with Ohio State on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

School: Ohio State

Sport: Football

Why I chose Ohio State: "The culture and tradition they have, when I stepped on the field I just felt like home."

Parker Turner

School: Navy

Sport: Football

Parker attended the FACA All-Star game on Wednesday so was not present for the ceremony.

DUNBAR

TJ Abrams

Dunbar High held an early singing period ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 20 for TJ Abrams (Florida football), Eric Fletcher (East Carolina football) and Kayla Hopkins (FAU track).

School: Florida

Sport: Football

Why I chose Florida: "Like I told everybody before it's just like the ability coach Billy G(onzales) has to to put receivers in the league (NFL), I think its' 30 now, maybe even more. To put receivers in the league, that's the goal. I play receiver so me and him, that's a match made in heaven man.

"I graduated with a 4.5, so going there, the No. 1 public institution in the country at this point, that's another match made in heaven."

Eric Fletcher

Sport: Football

School: East Carolina

Why I chose East Carolina: "Every day they texted me to see how I'm doing on the field, see how I'm doing academically, not only do they care about how good I am on the field, but how was in the classroom, and they supported me. So I just felt like if they're gonna be loyal to me I'm gonna be loyal to them."

Kayla Hopkins

School: FAU

Sport: Track

Why I chose FAU: "The recruiting process was very difficult for me due to just going to all the different schools and my coaches and like what they were telling me, there was a lot of miscommunication and stuff, so when I got with (FAU) Coach (Georgette) Nixon, she made the process a lot easier for me and the phone calls just made me feel even better like she really cared about me. And another thing, at FAU, I feel like I can change the program and there's a lot of things for m to grow there so that's another reason

."

