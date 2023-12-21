Dunbar, Bishop Verot football standouts sign letters of intent. See where they are going
Coverage of signing ceremonies held by Dunbar and Bishop Verot on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
BISHOP VEROT
Ryan Gadson
School: Lafayette College
Sport: Football
Gadson decided to hold his ceremony in February despite signing on Wednesday.
100% Committed!!
— Ryan Gadson (@RyanGadson3) December 14, 2023
Timmy Lawson
School: North Carolina
Sport: Football and baseball
Why I chose North Carolina: "So that was my first official before I took all my other ones and instant I fell in love with it. Just the campus, everything. It was all beautiful. They make their players feel at home like right when you get there everything is players first so it just really felt like home when I first went there so that's why I chose Carolina.
"Baseball was definitely part of it. Both coaches were really in to me playing both and the baseball coaches were really in love with me so I was really excited to go there for football and baseball."
Leroy Roker
School: Ohio State
Sport: Football
Why I chose Ohio State: "The culture and tradition they have, when I stepped on the field I just felt like home."
Parker Turner
School: Navy
Sport: Football
Parker attended the FACA All-Star game on Wednesday so was not present for the ceremony.
100% Committed!!
— Parker Turner (@ParkerT_2024) December 19, 2023
DUNBAR
TJ Abrams
School: Florida
Sport: Football
Why I chose Florida: "Like I told everybody before it's just like the ability coach Billy G(onzales) has to to put receivers in the league (NFL), I think its' 30 now, maybe even more. To put receivers in the league, that's the goal. I play receiver so me and him, that's a match made in heaven man.
"I graduated with a 4.5, so going there, the No. 1 public institution in the country at this point, that's another match made in heaven."
Eric Fletcher
Sport: Football
School: East Carolina
Why I chose East Carolina: "Every day they texted me to see how I'm doing on the field, see how I'm doing academically, not only do they care about how good I am on the field, but how was in the classroom, and they supported me. So I just felt like if they're gonna be loyal to me I'm gonna be loyal to them."
Kayla Hopkins
School: FAU
Sport: Track
Why I chose FAU: "The recruiting process was very difficult for me due to just going to all the different schools and my coaches and like what they were telling me, there was a lot of miscommunication and stuff, so when I got with (FAU) Coach (Georgette) Nixon, she made the process a lot easier for me and the phone calls just made me feel even better like she really cared about me. And another thing, at FAU, I feel like I can change the program and there's a lot of things for m to grow there so that's another reason
."
