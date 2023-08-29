Dump truck driver sent to hospital after sinkhole opens up in street near UK campus

A sinkhole opened up during resurfacing work on a Lexington street Tuesday afternoon, sending the driver of a dump truck to a hospital.

The dump truck was on Aylesford Place near Euclid Avenue when “the road gave way” at about 1:40 p.m., said Lexington police Lt. Dillan Taylor.

He said the driver sustained minor injuries.

A portion of Aylesford remained closed, and work was being done on the sinkhole Tuesday evening.