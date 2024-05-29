Dummett and Karius among five players to leave Newcastle

Paul Dummett (left, with Loris Karius) made 10 appearances for Newcastle this season [Getty Images]

Paul Dummett, Loris Karius and Matt Ritchie are among five players who will leave Newcastle when their contracts expire next month.

Defender Dummett, 32, the club's current longest-serving player, will leave after 23 years, having joined the academy aged nine and made 213 senior appearances.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Karius, 30, joined in 2023 and made two first-team appearances, including the 2023 Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester United.

Scotland midfielder Ritchie has scored 25 goals in 215 appearances since joining from Bournemouth in 2016 and played a key role in the Magpies' promotion from the Championship in 2017.

Also leaving are defender and academy graduate Kell Watts, 24, and Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick, 32.

"It's easy to judge players by appearances and goals, but the contribution made to the club by Paul and Matt in particular really has been immeasurable over many years," said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. "They have had a huge influence on our progress as a team and as a club."