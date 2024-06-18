Dumfries: ‘I love Inter, but my style suited to Premier League’

Denzel Dumfries insists he is ‘in love’ with Inter and has no intention of leaving yet, even though his ‘style of play is suited’ to the Premier League, and admits he’ll never go to dinner with Theo Hernandez.

The Dutchman is currently in Germany taking part in the EURO 2024 tournament, where the Netherlands opened their campaign with a victory over Poland.

It continues his success rate after winning the Serie A title and Supercoppa Italiana for Inter.

“We threw away the title the first season, but we got there this time and it feels marvellous, winning it against Milan just made it extra special,” Dumfries told gianlucadimarzio.com.

“We dreamed and worked for three years to get that title. I came to Inter in 2021 with Simone Inzaghi and from then it has been our ambition, to win the 20th title and the second star.”

The year before, the Nerazzurri had reached the Champions League Final, losing narrowly to Manchester City, so which of those two Inter teams was the stronger?

“It’s hard to tell, they each had their qualities and their characters. Both were competitive and it’s impossible to say which is better. We played a great game in Istanbul, but if Manchester City won, it means they deserved it. We are men and we accepted the defeat, we will continue working to get back to the Final and try to win the Champions League.

“I have faith in the squad, the coach, the staff, and know we have a very good chance of winning this cup.”

Premier League in Dumfries future

Dumfries only has a contract at San Siro until June 2025, so for a while it was assumed he would be going to the Premier League this summer, but in recent weeks he has edged closer to instead signing a new deal with Inter.

“I think my future is still here, yes. Inter is a great club and I am in love with it, I really feel at home here, like family. We’ve been discussing my contract renewal for a while now, but the club had some economic difficulties. As everyone knows, there has now been a change of ownership. During the Euros or even after, we’ll see what happens.”

Suning failed to repay a loan of nearly €385m, so lost control of Inter to American fund Oaktree, but the management has remained essentially the same.

Manchester United and Aston Villa have been heavily linked with a potential move for Dumfries and he certainly does not close that door.

“It is no secret that I would like to play in the Premier League, as I love that league and my style of play is suited to the English game. But I am blessed from God by being able to play for Inter, where I won six trophies in three years. As I said, this is my home and my family is happy in Milan,” continued Dumfries.

“I could never leave Inter just to make a ‘dream’ come true. My blood is Nerazzurri, this is my family! I don’t want to leave.”

Dumfries was fined for holding up an insulting banner during the Scudetto celebrations depicting him as a video game character with Milan full-back Theo Hernandez as a dog on a leash.

The pair clashed and were both sent off during the decisive Derby della Madonnina, but he assures there is no hatred.

“These are always fiery battles, but that’s normal in a derby. I have no problem with Theo, we both love and therefore defend our club colours. I want to make clear, there is no hatred between us, although I also don’t think we’ll ever go out to dinner together. It’s just sporting rivalry.”