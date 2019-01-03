Duly noted: Bears facing a QB problem with Eagles, a tougher 19, and Fletcher Cox originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Hopping around the notebook as the Bears move onto final approach for Sunday's wild-card get-together with the Philadelphia Eagles…

…the Philadelphia quarterback situation does and should concern the Bears even with their top-ranked defense. The obvious reason is that Nick Foles is an underrated, playoff-tested passer with four wins in five starts this year in place of Carson Wentz.

But it is not the quantity of Foles' work that evokes concern; it's the quality. Simply put, the bigger the game, the better the Foles.

He has a career 88.5 passer rating in regular seasons, with 61.5 percent completions and a respectable 2.1 interception percentage. But in four playoff games, including last year's run to the Super Bowl, Foles jumps to a 113.2 rating that starts with a completion percentage that spikes to 71.9 and an interception rate that plummets to 0.9 (one INT in 139 playoff attempts).

But wait – there's more…

The Bears lost just four games this past season. One of those – Miami – still rankles them the most, the game in which they admittedly got overconfident when they found out that Brock Osweiler would start in place of Ryan Tannehill.

A common thread through the other three losses, however, one that extends through Foles and the Eagles. The only quarterbacks to defeat the 2018 Bears all had Super Bowl rings: Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, Tom Brady in New England, Eli Manning in New York.

Foles, who annihilated the 2013 Bears in a Game 15 blowout, has one of those things…

…Not to look too far beyond the game and what's left of the 2018 Bears season, 2019 already projects as a considerably rougher go than 2018, the latter being the fourth straight fourth-place schedule for the Bears.

Winning the NFC North steps the Bears up in opponent class. The Bears faced three 2018 playoff qualifiers: Seattle, Los Angeles and New England. Based on this year's finish, and it's a nice problem to have, next season they face six: the Rams, Chargers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles and Saints. Plus two games against the ever-irritable Vikings, who missed this postseason because of their losses to the Bears.

Exactly half of the Bears' 2019 games will be against teams finishing this season with winning records. For comparative purposes, that's the same percentage as this season, when the Bears had eight games against teams coming off winning records in 2017…

…Back to the situation at hand…

Setting aside the assumption that the Bears defense will match up favorably with the Philadelphia offense (the Bears allowed an average of 14.9 ppg. over the span of winning nine of their last 10 games), an obvious key to the Bears advancing to the divisional playoff round is how well they protect and take care of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears finished third in sack total (50) while the Eagles finished tied for eighth with 44. The linchpin in the Philadelphia defense is tackle Fletcher Cox, with only two fewer sacks (10.5) than Bears evolving-legend Khalil Mack despite his starting point as an interior lineman. Only Aaron Donald among defensive tackles had more 2018 sacks than Cox.

The task of contending with Cox and running mate Tim Jernigan falls to the G-C-G group of James Daniels-Cody Whitehair-Kyle Long. Daniels told NBC Sports Chicago that Donald has been the best he has faced in his rookie season, followed by San Francisco's DeForest Buckner (two dramatically different body types), and Long knows what they are dealing with in Cox.

"He's an elite player, he's a special player," Long said. "He's somebody that you gotta be prepared for. He's the total package."