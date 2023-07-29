Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu makes a great defensive play for the steal
Australia's top player missed the host country's first two matches with a calf injury.
A full offseason with Roquan Smith. Maybe the best safety tandem in the NFL. There's plenty of reason to be excited about the other side of the ball in Baltimore.
The Yankees are getting their captain back in the lineup for the first time since June 3.
Even if James retires with another team, the Lakers will still retire his jersey.
Next up, the USWNT plays Portugal. Here's how to tune into the game on streaming, cable or VPN.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the breaking development that the University of Colorado is expected to join the Big 12 in 2024.
Lindsey Horan scored a much-needed equalizer in another up-and-down match for the USWNT.
David Braun is serving as Northwestern's interim head coach after Pat Fitzgerald was fired following an investigation into hazing in the football program.
The Browns aren't shy about singing Garrett's praises, so much so that they're building their defensive revamp around him.
There have been harder triple plays to turn.
When trying to better explain gambling rules to his players, Sean Payton compared the NFL’s gambling rules to its gun rules.
We are betting on very recent form with Lucas Glover.
Toney injured his knee returning punts before practice on Sunday.
Graham played five years with the Saints from 2010-2014.
The Lions are the buzzy offseason team of the NFL.
Star striker Ada Hegerberg was unable to play after suffering a groin injury in warmups.
This doesn't happen every day.
Team USA will open the FIBA World Cup on Aug. 26 against New Zealand.
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the best stories in MLB this season.
Collins was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023.