Duke's thrilling win over Gonzaga was most-watched regular season college basketball game since 2019

Sports fans spent the entirety of Thanksgiving weekend watching whatever game was on their television. Duke's thrilling three-point win over Gonzaga reportedly drew 2.8 million followers, the highest amount for a regular-season college game since 2019, according to ESPN.

The game — which took place Friday, Nov. 26 — peaked at 3.1 million viewers, per Stephen Wiseman of the Herald Sun.

Per @ESPN, last Friday's @DukeMBB vs @ZagMBB drew 2.8 million viewers with peak audience of 3.1 million. Most watched college basketball game on any network since March 9, 2019. — Stephen Wiseman (@stevewisemanNC) December 1, 2021

That "most-watched" claim does not include NCAA Tournament games. The 2021 championship game, which featured Baylor and Gonzaga, averaged 16.9 million viewers. Baylor defeated Gonzaga 86-70 to take home a national championship.

Fans who tuned in watched as Duke freshman Paolo Banchero dropped 21 points to lead Duke past Gonzaga 84-81. Gonzaga standout Chet Holmgren put up 16 points in the loss. Banchero and Holmgren are considered among the best players in college basketball this season, and are expected to be top-5 picks in the 2022 NBA draft.

The Duke-Gonzaga game wasn't the only contest around Thanksgiving to produce excellent ratings. The Dallas Cowboys-Las Vegas Raiders game Thursday drew 38.531 million viewers, making it the most-watched regular season NFL game in 30 years.