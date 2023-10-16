Will Duke's Riley Leonard play against Florida State football? Here's what we know.

Will Duke quarterback Riley Leonard play against Florida State football? Or will backup Henry Belin IV make his second consecutive start?

Who starts for the No. 17 Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0) will be a major factor if they can hang with the No. 4 Seminoles (6-0, 4-0) in a nationally broadcast game on ABC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

"Yeah, he's day to day," Duke football head coach Mike Elko said of Leonard at his Monday press conference with a smirk.

Elko, who is entering his second year as the Blue Devil head coach, was not ready to tip his hand, as Duke enters the game as a two-touchdown underdog, per BetOnline.

Leonard - who stands at 6-foot-4, 212 pounds - is 79-for-126 passing (62.7%) with 912 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He is the second-leading rusher with 47 attempts for 345 yards and four touchdowns.

He suffered an ankle injury on the final drive in a 21-14 last-minute loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 30.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said the Seminoles will prep for both the possibility of Riley, as well as his backup, redshirt freshman Belin. Belin started in last week's 24-3 victory over NC State.

"I know [Leonard] went through pregame in the last game, just wasn't quite ready to go. We're going to prepare for him," Norvell said.

"Obviously, this last week, the way that they played offensively, hit some big plays, the way they were able to run the football. I know NC State's defense. You sit there and you watch how they were able to attack that. They stayed patient when they needed to be patient. They showed physicality and were able to create a couple of big runs that hit, a couple of vertical shots down the field."

Riley Leonard - an emerging star

As a sophomore, Leonard completed 64% of his passes for 2,967 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 124 rushes for 699 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns.

His breakout performance last season was a 391-yard passing game with four touchdowns against Wake Forest in a 34-31 victory, including the game-winning touchdown with 2:04 left.

Leonard was named a third-team preseason All-ACC selection by Phil Steele’s College Football Preview. Against Clemson, he threw for 175 yards and added a 98-yard touchdown run in the victory.

He also rushed 18 times for 88 yards and threw for 134 yards against Notre Dame.

"He's a really good competitor," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said. "He does a great job with his legs, getting out of trouble extending plays. But I think what he does such a good job of is his accuracy with different arm angles. No matter where the rushes, whether it's a pressure, whether it's a defensive lineman in his face, he drops his arm angles, or raises arm angles, probably as good as most quarterbacks in the country.

"Put that with athleticism and good enough arm strength to be accurate and accurate at all different levels, he showed the ability to step up at when times that were needed for that team here in the last year and a half. Obviously brings a challenge and they probably expect him to play."

Scouting Henry Belin IV

Belin - who is listed at 6-3, 210 pounds - attended Cardinal Hayes in New York, where he was rated a 3-star prospect.

He completed 4 of 12 passes for 107 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win over NC State. He also completed all eight of his passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in mop-up duty against Lafayette.

He rushed five times for 28 yards against NC State, in his first career ACC start.

"We know Henry is we know that he can function and operate in this offense at a really high level," Elko said. "We believe in him, we believe in what he's capable of doing. I don't think we were looking to figure that out. I think it's when you go out there and you go through it for the first time, the speed of the game and the bullets flying at you how fast things are moving, having to operate with the play clock and just what it all really truly feels like to start an ACC football game.

"You just can't simulate that and that's why you know, any level of angst that went into the game was just around first start right and then it was the same thing with Riley last year was no different like first start like what is it going to be like, first time so now I think what he learned is how the game operates, the speed of the game, how it all really feels. I think it'll allow him to slow down and I think he'll be able to play a little bit more like he's capable of more consistently."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (6-0, 4-0 ACC) vs. No. 17 Duke (5-1, 2-0)

When/where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

