Duke's Paolo Banchero and Michael Savarino, Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, face DWI charges after arrest

Two Duke basketball players were arrested on Sunday and face charges of driving while impaired, North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Christopher Knox told USA TODAY Sports.

Knox said that Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, Michael Savarino, was arrested Sunday morning by the North Carolina Highway Patrol and charged with DWI. Freshman forward Paolo Banchero is charged with aiding and abetting DWI. Authorities originally pulled over the vehicle for a stop sign violation.

“We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team,” Krzyzewski said in a statement released to the Raleigh News & Observer. “Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks to lead Duke this season.

Banchero is considered a top NBA prospect and is averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in three games this season for the Blue Devils. He is due in court on Dec. 9, while Savarino has a Dec. 8 court date.

The Blue Devils next play Gardner-Webb Tuesday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Paolo Banchero, Duke star freshman, facing DWI charges after arrest