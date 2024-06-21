From the Dukes to Duke: Former Lakota West standout K.K. Mathis will be a Blue Devil

Former Lakota West softball standout K.K. Mathis spent two years as a James Madison Duke. Now she'll continue her collegiate softball career at Duke University.

The move is a bit ironic as Mathis was a key factor in the Firebirds' 2022 Division I state championship win over the Springfield Blue Devils.

Mathis has enjoyed a wealth of success wherever she has gone. As a pitcher at Lakota West, she racked up a 42-5 record in two years, had a 1.78 career ERA, and threw two no-hitters as a senior. Her career .560 batting average with 105 RBIs, 32 doubles and 23 home runs helped her become an All-Ohio Division I first team honoree as a junior and a senior.

K.K. Mathis was one of the best players in the country as a senior at Lakota West. She has quickly made a name for herself in college.

The 2022 Gatorade Ohio Softball Player of the Year started all 47 games as a college freshman, hitting .336 with 41 RBIs, 13 doubles and 12 home runs. She was an All-Sun Belt first team member and a national freshman of the year finalist.

In 2024, Mathis played in 52 of 53 games, led the Dukes with 38 RBIs and was second on the team with 13 doubles and 10 home runs. As a Sports Recreation and Management major, she carried a 3.64 GPA and was a College Sports Commission Academic All-District selection.

The Blue Devils program is just seven years old but has quickly become a national powerhouse. They went 52-9 in 2024, setting a program record for single-season wins for the third straight year. They appeared in their third straight NCAA Super Regional and advanced to their first Women's College World Series.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NCAA softball: K.K. Mathis transferring from James Madison to Duke