The Dukes are dancing: James Madison coasts by Arkansas State for Sun Belt men's conference title

The old adage of "a tale of two halves" in a basketball game usually carries some sort of conotation.

That saying implies a team might've had a rough first half, finding itself down and out. Then, said team comes back to life in the second frame, erasing any deficit, and is victorious against its opponent.

But for the James Madison University men's basketball team, only one thing is certain: the Dukes were never going to lose that game. Though, it still was two different halves for James Madison, showing off some of its star-studded talent as well as a deep bench.

The Dukes ran by Arkansas State, 91-71, in the Sun Belt Men's Basketball Championship on Monday at the Pensacola Bay Center, punching James Madison's automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament. James Madison will learn its seed and opponent come Sunday during the Selection Show.

"When I took over the job, I didn’t know when, where or at what point. But I knew we were going to get it. It takes a special group like this to finish the deal," James Madison head coach Mark Byington said. "Just a great tournament. I’m more excited to take these guys to the next one. We don’t have to wait until Selection Sunday to see if we’re in. We know we’re in. And we’re dancing.”

The first half saw James Madison's Xavier Brown take over the game. He scored 21 of the Dukes' 42 first-half points, and Arkansas State still was hanging around a bit. James Madison took a 10-point lead into halftime.

A 3-pointer from Noah Freidel followed by a jump shot from Terrence Edwards seemed to throw Arkansas State out of rhythm. That's when the Dukes pounced, going on small bursts to coast to victory.

It was in the second frame where James Madison's depth came alive, and several players contributed.

"I thought we were playing basketball the right way. We were finding the guy who was hot in the first half. The second half, we had more assists. Noah made a shot in the second half and got us going," Byington said. "We started rolling after that. If you would’ve heard our guys in the huddle, it was a player-led team today. Their voices were strong and positive with belief in each other. There was no way we were going to let this game get away tonight. There was absolutely no way possible. We were going to win, no matter what.”

James Madison is now riding a 13-game win streak into the NCAA Tournament. However, it's not the longest of their season. The Dukes started the year off with a 14-game win streak.

Either way, James Madison is heading to the national stage with some confidence, having not lost since a tight 82-76 loss to App State on Jan 27.

“I felt like people forgot about us. We were on an incredible win streak, and we weren’t fading. We were battling and everything else. I knew we would take care of business down here," Byington said. "This was their mission. They were solely focused on this tournament. It’s not like we were asking for respect. But you can stamp it on us now."

Locked and loaded

Xavier Brown (0) drives to the hoop during the Arkansas State vs James Madison basketball game in the finals of the Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida, on Monday, March 11, 2024.

James Madison had a tight five-point win on Sunday in the semifinals over 11th-seeded Texas State to make it to Monday.

By the time Byington and the rest of the coaching staff brought the team together for the scout film session before the championship game, he looked around the entire room and saw something in his players' eyes.

"They were locked and ready," Byington said. "It was almost, for me, just get out of the way. Xavier Brown, these guys, everybody else, they were ready to play and keep it going. … When that game ended last night, they were ready for this moment. This moment was built for them.”

Before the postgame press conference officially began, Byington and Freidel, who was named the tournament's MVP, were talking about Brown and his mindset.

Both Brown and Jaylen Carey, who finished with 21 and 13 points, respectively, proved their value as younger players.

“Those two, you talk about being ready for a moment in a big stage. Xavier Brown was in some kind of zone. Everybody wanted to stay away from him. He was on fire," Byington said. "It’s their time, too. We’re a deep team. The young guys were ready to play today.”

But if you ask Freidel, it wasn't just Brown's offensive performance – all of which came in the first half – but his defensive strength, too. Brown was paired with one of Arkansas State's top players, Caleb Fields, who was held to just 10 points in the game.

"As good as X was on offense tonight, I think he did an even better job on the defensive end. He’s annoying. You don’t want him guarding you," Freidel said. "He's full-court, 90 feet, in your face, aggressive.”

Pressure? What's that?

The Duke celebrate their victory in the Arkansas State vs James Madison basketball game in the finals of the Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida, on Monday, March 11, 2024. The Dukes defeated the Red Wolves 91 - 71.

Byington said his team got the 2023-24 season started in a way that, likely, no other teams did: a big, major upset. The Dukes topped Michigan State, a top-five team in the country, to start their season.

That started the aforementioned 14-game win streak to begin the campaign. From that first game against the Spartans, Byington said James Madison has had a target on its back from not only teams in the Sun Belt, but from around the country.

But, Byington said his players feed off the pressure and "they're extremely confident."

"After that game, we knew we’d have a target on our backs. Coach B did a good job for always reminding us that we already have pressure," Terrence Edwards said. "It made us get immune to it. All we know is pressure.

"It’s been a pressure season. We got used to it. That’s why we’re champions.”

That pressure will now move onto the NCAA Tournament, where the Dukes will likely be "underdogs" for the first time since that Michigan State game, Byington said. It's likely that James Madison will garner a 12th or 13th seed in the tournament.

"These guys like that position. They like any position possible. We’ve got to celebrate because we deserve it," Byington said. "We won’t be scared. We’ll play very aggressive. … We’ll compete. We don’t know any better.”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: James Madison men's basketball wins Sun Belt Conference title over Arkansas State