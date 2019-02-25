Duke’s Zion Williamson to miss Tuesday’s game vs. Virginia Tech

Duke freshman Zion Williamson will miss his second straight game on Tuesday night when the Blue Devils face Virginia Tech, Mike Krzyzewski told reporters on Monday.

Williamson continues to recover from a sprain in his right knee that he suffered on Wednesday night against North Carolina when he blew out his left shot. He did not return to that game and he did not play in Duke’s win at Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

“He wants to play,” Krzyzewski said Saturday after the win. “He loves being at Duke.”

There is no update on what Williamson’s timeline for a return is. His official status is day-to-day.