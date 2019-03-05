Duke will be without star freshman Zion Williamson against Wake Forest

The Duke Blue Devils will be without their most talented player once again. Star freshman Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday’s game against Wake Forest as he continues to recover from a knee sprain.

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 18-year-old Williamson will miss his fourth game due to the injury. The Blue Devils have gone 2-1 in the three games Williamson has missed thus far.

Williamson has led the way for Duke all season. He’s averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Many expect him to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft in June.

Without Williamson, Duke will have to rely on its other talented players to take down 11-17 Wake Forest. The Blue Devils have already beaten Wake Forest this season, winning 87-65 in January.

Zion Williamson will need another game to recover from a knee issue.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

After Wake Forest, it will be more imperative for Williamson to get back on the court. The Blue Devils will take on rival North Carolina on Saturday.

After losing to the Tar Heels the last time out, Duke will hope Williamson is ready to avenge the Blue Devils in the rematch.

- - - - - - -

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: