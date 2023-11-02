Duke vs. Wake Forest football: Predictions, odds and injury news for Thursday night's game
Week 10 of ACC football action kicks off Thursday night with Wake Forest (4-4, 1-4 ACC) heading to Durham, North Carolina to take on the Duke Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2).
Duke started the season strong with a 28-7 win over then-ninth ranked Clemson. Quarterback Riley Leonard's 44-yard touchdown run punctuated Duke's first win against the longtime ACC power since 2004.
That win propelled the team to a top-25 ranking the following week. Coach Mike Elko and company rattled off wins against Lafayette, Northwestern, and UConn to head into a Week 5 matchup against Notre Dame at 4-0. The Blue Devils fell short in a close battle. A late 30-yard touchdown run by running back Audric Estime gave the Fighting Irish a 21-14 win in Durham.
Leonard hurt his ankle in the loss to Notre Dame. He was out of the lineup in the Blue Devils' win over NC State in Week 7 but returned in the 38-20 loss to No. 4 Florida State in Week 8.
An illegal hit from Seminoles lineman Braden Fiske re-aggravated Leonard's ankle injury. He left the game and started against Louisville last week but only completed 9 of 23 passes for 121 yards and an interception. The Blue Devils' 23-0 loss to the Cardinals knocked them out of the top 25.
Leonard is back in the lineup again this week against the Demon Deacons. With the toughest games in the rear view, he could shine again for Duke.
Wake Forest started the year similarly strong. Wins against Elon, Vanderbilt, and Old Dominion preceded a tough stretch of conference play. ACC losses to Georgia Tech, Clemson, and Virginia Tech tumbled the Demon Deacons down the conference standings after such a strong start.
They rebounded with a comeback 21-17 win over Pitt behind third-string quarterback Santino Marucci. Marucci originally spent time on the roster as the scout-team running back before getting his first starting action.
“I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” Marucci said after the win. “Over the last three years, it was a roller coaster. There were ups, downs, loop d’loops.”
Starter Mitch Griffis returned last week for Wake Forest's home matchup against ACC leader Florida State but it made little difference. The Seminoles rolled Wake Forest 41-16 to remain the conference's only undefeated team.
This week, both teams come to Wallace Wade Stadium looking for another ACC win. A Duke win makes the Blue Devils bowl-eligible; a Wake Forest victory pushes the Demon Deacons up the conference standings.
Wake Forest vs. Duke predictions roundup
ESPN: Duke has an 82.2% chance for victory over Wake Forest at home.
The site's Football Power Index (FPI) rates the Blue Devils much higher than the visiting Demon Deacons. The big difference in FPI rating is why the site predicts a less than 20% chance of victory for Wake Forest.
Athlon Sports: Duke 32, Wake Forest 11
Staff writes, "Duke won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times." It also predicts the teams won't cover the 45-point total for the game.
BetMGM: Duke has an 80.1% chance to win and a 66.1% chance to cover the spread
Staff writes that Duke have covered the spread and hit the game total under in six of their last eight games at home.
Covers: Bet under 45 total points
JD Yonke writes he has his "eyes set on the total as both offenses have been stuck in the mud lately... give me the under for what’s a poorly-timed short turnaround game for both squads, as both coaches have been unafraid to admit in press conferences."
Where to Watch Duke vs. Wake Forest: TV channel and streaming
When: Thursday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina
Cable TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN app, FuboTV
How to watch: Catch the latest football action on Fubo
Wake Forest vs. Duke odds and betting lines for Week 10 game
The Blue Devils are favorites to defeat Wake Forest, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.
Spread: Duke (-12.5)
Moneyline: Duke (-500); Wake Forest (+375)
Over/under: 45
Duke vs. Wake Forest injury news
Demon Deacons WR Walker Merrill (foot) is questionable
Demon Deacons WR Ian Ver Steeg (undisclosed) is questionable
Demon Deacons QB Michael Kern (shoulder) is out
Blue Devils TE Nicky Dalmolin (undisclosed) is questionable
Duke football schedule and results
Week 1: Mon. 09/04: Duke 28-17 Clemson FINAL
Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Duke 42-7 Lafayette FINAL
Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Duke 38-14 Northwestern FINAL
Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Duke 41-7 UConn FINAL
Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Duke 14-21 Notre Dame FINAL
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Duke 24-3 NC State FINAL
Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Duke 20-38 Florida State FINAL
Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Duke 0-23 Louisville FINAL
Week 10: Thurs. 11/02: Duke vs. Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ET, ESPN
Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Duke at North Carolina, TBD
Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Duke at Virginia, TBD
Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Duke vs. Pittsburgh, TBD
Wake Forest Demon Deacons football schedule and results
Week 1: Thurs. 08/31: Wake Forest 37-17 Elon FINAL
Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Wake Forest 36-20 Vanderbilt FINAL
Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Wake Forest 27-24 Old Dominion FINAL
Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Wake Forest 16-30 Georgia Tech FINAL
Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Bye
Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Wake Forest 12-17 Clemson FINAL
Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Wake Forest 13-30 Virginia Tech FINAL
Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Wake Forest 21-17 Pitt FINAL
Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Wake Forest 16-41 Florida State FINAL
Week 10: Thurs. 11/02: Wake Forest at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ET, ESPN
Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Wake Forest vs. NC State, TBD
Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., ET, NBC
Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Wake Forest at Syracuse, TBD
