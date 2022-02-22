Duke vs Virginia prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 23

Duke vs Virginia How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Duke (23-4), Virginia (17-10)

Duke vs Virginia Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

Full focus won’t be an issue after the 69-68 loss to the Cavaliers a few weeks ago.

The Blue Devils didn’t crank it up until it was too late, but it shot relatively well, was great on the free throw line, and the defense was terrific on the outside.

Everything has kicked in since then with four straight wins helped by tons of free throws, a whole lot of dominance on the offensive boards, and with the offense working better than it did against the slow and stodgy Cavaliers.

Basically, it’s statement time to get by the team’s only loss since mid-January. But …

Why Virginia Will Win

Virginia is usually extra Virginia at home.

It’s not unbeatable in John Paul Jones, but the defense has been a rock from three. The offense isn’t hitting a thing from three lately, but the free throw shooting and rebounds are making up for it.

The Cavaliers are moving the ball around well – as always – with ten or more assists in 14 of the last 15 games. Duke might be rolling, but the defense is giving up a whole ton of extra passes for scores.

There might not be a whole lot of transition points allowed, but just assume Virginia will come up with at least 15 assists.

What’s Going To Happen

The Blue Devils will get bogged down way too much, but they’ll maintain their energy and focus for a full 40 minutes to get back at the Cavaliers.

They’ll be just fine in the half court game, they’ll own the inside, and this time around they’ll get the big stops when needed, especially on the defensive boards.

Duke gave up 11 offensive rebounds on in the first meeting. That’s not happening again.

Duke vs Virginia Prediction, Lines

Duke 71, Virginia 65

