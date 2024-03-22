Duke vs Vermont live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

The time has arrived for mighty Duke basketball and Vermont to meet in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

After a nearly a week of preparations, the 13th-seeded Catamounts (28-6) and No. 4 Blue Devils (24-8) square off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for a Round of 64 March Madness showdown.

For live game updates, scores and more, see below for information and coverage from tonight's Round of 64 game.

Duke vs Vermont live score updates in NCAA first round

What channel is Vermont vs Duke in NCAA Tournament?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Watch Fubo (free trial)

Vermont will tip off vs. Duke on CBS at 7:10 p.m. at Barclays Center. Streaming options include NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill. Tracy Wolfson will serve as sideline reporter.

Vermont vs Duke start time, TV info, location

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV info: CBS

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Vermont vs Duke preview

VERMONT: The Catamounts enter their 10th March Madness appearance and are the three-time defending America East champion. The mid-major power's biggest asset is its defense, which has been a staple for years under head coach John Becker.

DUKE: The Blue Devils dropped to a four seed for the NCAA Tournament after a disappointing quarterfinal exit in the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils are ranked 12th in the country in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski was named to AP's All-American second team. This is Duke's 46th NCAA Tournament.

Vermont vs Duke odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM

Spread: Duke -11.5

Over/under: 132

Moneyline: Vermont (+575), Duke (-900)

Vermont vs Duke prediction, game picks

Vermont 65, Duke 64: The Catamounts pull off the first-round upset because of defense and 3-point shooting.

Vermont vs Duke team stats

Vermont

PPG: 72.3

PPG allowed: 63.0

FG% 45.6

3PT% : 34.4

KenPom ranking: 104

Duke

PPG: 79.8

PPG allowed: 67.4

FG% 48.2

3PT% : 37.7

KenPom ranking: 8

Dukechampionship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

Duke: +3000

Vermont basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Vermont's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Saturday, March 2 Vermont 74, UMass Lowell 62 Tuesday, March 5 Vermont 68, New Hampshire 64 Saturday, March 9 Vermont 75, Albany 72 Tuesday, March 12 Vermont 66, New Hampshire 59 Saturday, March 16 Vermont 66, UMass Lowell 61 Friday, March 22 Vermont vs. Duke (NCAA Tournament)

Duke basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Duke's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Saturday, Feb. 24 Wake Forest 83, Duke 79 Wednesday, Feb. 28 Duke 84, Louisville 59 Monday, March 4 Duke 73, Virginia 48 Saturday, March 9 North Carolina 84, Duke 79 Thursday, March 14 North Carolina State 74, Duke 64 Friday, March 22 Duke vs. Vermont (NCAA Tournament)

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Duke vs Vermont live score, updates: 2024 NCAA Tournament