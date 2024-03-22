Duke vs Vermont live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game
The time has arrived for mighty Duke basketball and Vermont to meet in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
After a nearly a week of preparations, the 13th-seeded Catamounts (28-6) and No. 4 Blue Devils (24-8) square off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for a Round of 64 March Madness showdown.
For live game updates, scores and more, see below for information and coverage from tonight's Round of 64 game.
Duke vs Vermont live score updates in NCAA first round
What channel is Vermont vs Duke in NCAA Tournament?
TV channel: CBS
Stream: Watch Fubo (free trial)
Vermont will tip off vs. Duke on CBS at 7:10 p.m. at Barclays Center. Streaming options include NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill. Tracy Wolfson will serve as sideline reporter.
Vermont vs Duke start time, TV info, location
Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV info: CBS
Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.
Vermont vs Duke preview
VERMONT: The Catamounts enter their 10th March Madness appearance and are the three-time defending America East champion. The mid-major power's biggest asset is its defense, which has been a staple for years under head coach John Becker.
DUKE: The Blue Devils dropped to a four seed for the NCAA Tournament after a disappointing quarterfinal exit in the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils are ranked 12th in the country in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Sophomore center Kyle Filipowski was named to AP's All-American second team. This is Duke's 46th NCAA Tournament.
Vermont vs Duke odds, betting line, spread
Spread: Duke -11.5
Over/under: 132
Moneyline: Vermont (+575), Duke (-900)
Vermont vs Duke prediction, game picks
Vermont 65, Duke 64: The Catamounts pull off the first-round upset because of defense and 3-point shooting.
Vermont vs Duke team stats
Vermont
PPG: 72.3
PPG allowed: 63.0
FG% 45.6
3PT%: 34.4
KenPom ranking: 104
Duke
PPG: 79.8
PPG allowed: 67.4
FG% 48.2
3PT%: 37.7
KenPom ranking: 8
Dukechampionship odds
Duke: +3000
Vermont basketball schedule 2023-24
The past five games of Vermont's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.
Saturday, March 2
Vermont 74, UMass Lowell 62
Tuesday, March 5
Vermont 68, New Hampshire 64
Saturday, March 9
Vermont 75, Albany 72
Tuesday, March 12
Vermont 66, New Hampshire 59
Saturday, March 16
Vermont 66, UMass Lowell 61
Friday, March 22
Vermont vs. Duke (NCAA Tournament)
Duke basketball schedule 2023-24
The past five games of Duke's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.
Saturday, Feb. 24
Wake Forest 83, Duke 79
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Duke 84, Louisville 59
Monday, March 4
Duke 73, Virginia 48
Saturday, March 9
North Carolina 84, Duke 79
Thursday, March 14
North Carolina State 74, Duke 64
Friday, March 22
Duke vs. Vermont (NCAA Tournament)
