Duke vs UNC in the Final Four won’t be on CBS. What channel it’s on and how to stream

Duke and UNC will meet in the NCAA tournament for the first time in the rivalry’s history Saturday when they tip off in the Final Four, but the game won’t be on network television.

This year’s Final Four will be broadcast on TBS rather than CBS as part of a deal Turner and CBS struck that started in 2016. In even years, the national semifinal and championship games are shown on cable while in odd years they’re on CBS and available over the air.

That means in order to watch the Blue Devils and Tar Heels on TV, you’ll likely need to subscribe to a cable or streaming package.

According to Sports Media Watch, CBS not carrying the Final Four annually isn’t a result of the network losing interest in the NCAA tournament, rather a necessity to help split the cost of broadcast rights fees.

What channel is the Duke-UNC basketball game on?

Saturday’s Duke-UNC game is on TBS. On Spectrum cable, that’s channel 24 or 104 in Charlotte and 34 or 104 in Raleigh. TBS is channel 247 on DirecTV. On AT&T U-verse, it’s channel 112.

How to stream Duke-UNC Final Four game

There are a handful of streaming options to watch Saturday’s game if you’re a cord-cutter.

TBS is available on YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling’s Orange and Blue packages, with each service subscription coming in at a different price point. Most offer at least one-week free trials if you’re just wanting to subscribe for the weekend before canceling free of charge.

Alternatively, you can stream the Final Four on the NCAA March Madness app by logging in with a cable or satellite subscription.

During earlier rounds of the tournament, the March Madness app on smart TVs was allowing fans to watch a two-hour free preview without having to log in with their credentials.

What time is the Duke-UNC NCAA tournament game?

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:49 p.m. Saturday, though that could be pushed back if the earlier Final Four game, Kansas vs. Villanova (6:09 p.m.), runs late.

Where is the Final Four?

Story continues

The 2022 Final Four featuring UNC, Duke, Kansas and Villanova will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on April 2 and 4.

What channel is the NCAA championship game on?

Monday’s national championship game featuring UNC or Duke against Kansas or Villanova will be broadcast on TBS.