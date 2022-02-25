Duke vs Syracuse prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 26

Duke vs Syracuse How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 26

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Duke (24-4), Syracuse (15-13)

Duke vs Syracuse Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

It’s been a rocky ride, and it’s had to take a few punches, but Duke keeps on winning with a five-game run after losing to Virginia and is on a nice streak of ten wins in the last 11 games.

The run started with a strong 79-59 victory over Syracuse.

The Blue Devils might not be winning in consistent ways, but they’ve been rock-solid from the field and good enough from three. Throw in the rebounding to go along with lots and lots of assists, and the offense is the exact right fit to push past what Syracuse does.

The Orange might bring a whole lot of pressure, but Duke came up with 25 assists in the first meeting.

However …

Why Syracuse Will Win

The loss to Duke was on the road. Syracuse is a whole other animal in the dome.

There are a few losses here and there, but ever since dropping the home date Florida State in mid-January, the Orange have own five straight at home averaging well over 80 points per game.

Granted, it hasn’t played anyone like Duke in the run, but the offense has been brilliant from three in the home surroundings, the defense has cranked things up a few notches, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Syracuse defense isn’t working, and it’s not going to come up with the stop needed in the clutch against the high-powered Duke attack.

The Orange allow teams to do way too much on the move and they struggle when they don’t win the rebounding battle.

It’ll be a battle for the Blue Devils, but when they need points late, they’ll be ultra-focused and come up with the pass and the big play needed to get out alive.

Duke vs Syracuse Prediction, Lines

Duke 84, Syracuse 77

Must See Rating: 3

