Duke vs Notre Dame prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Monday, January 31

Duke vs Notre Dame How To Watch

Date: Monday, January 31

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Duke (17-3), Notre Dame (14-6)

Duke vs Notre Dame Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

The Blue Devils didn’t play all that well against Louisville and still won by nine on the road.

They couldn’t hit free throws and allowed too many threes, but they won by rebounding like mad. They’ve come up with over 40 boards in two of the last three games, and now they’re going against a team that can’t do anything on the glass.

The Fighting Irish are among the worst teams in the ACC on the boards. There’s size, but not enough of an inside presence on blocked shots and the defense doesn’t force mistakes.

That’s not going to work against a team that moves the ball around way too well. But …

Why Notre Dame Will Win

The Irish might be having a whole slew of problems, and yet they’ve won four straight – including over Louisville and Virginia – because they’re shooting the lights out.

They hit 15 threes against Louisville, 11 against NC State, and they have the ability bomb their way into a win.

The early season issues appear to be done – they’re doing better at finding the open shot and the threes are dropping – and it’s showing with a streak of ten wins in the last 11 games.

No one in the ACC is hitting more threes per game, they’re doing a great job at not allowing teams to get to the free throw line, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Notre Dame really pull this off?

It can’t rebound with Duke, who’s getting balanced scoring when Paolo Banchero isn’t taking over, but it’ll make this a grind.

The Blue Devils will pull this off – the three-point defense is still the best in the ACC despite the recent issues – but it’ll have to hang on late.

Duke vs Notre Dame Prediction, Lines

Duke 70, Notre Dame 66

Line: Duke -5.5, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

