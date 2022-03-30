Report: Freshman guard Jusaun Holt has entered the transfer portal
Another member of the men's basketball team has entered the transfer portal.
Another member of the men's basketball team has entered the transfer portal.
Georgia’s basketball underwent a slew of changes last year. Now, the first movement under new coach White is a player entering the transfer portal.
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2023 class
Staines Town FC called out its ownership group on Tuesday and accused it of financing modern slavery, among other things.
Before North Carolina, Duke, Kansas and Villanova play in the 2022 Final Four, heres a look through the March Madness record books.
Last week’s fire at Mile High Stadium did significant damage to the facility; the video proved it. In fact, the Broncos may not have all of it repaired before the start of the next football season. Broncos CEO Joe Ellis said Monday that it will be a “real challenge” to replace the damaged seats and [more]
After drafting quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11 overall last year, the Bears replaced their General Manager and head coach, bringing in Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. Chicago hasn’t made many notable additions during the offseason, though the club did trade edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers. And former receiver Allen Robinson signed with [more]
Texas exes Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger both made their pitch to five-star recruit Arch Manning, as did coach Steve Sarkisian and his assistants.
With the season over, Arkansas basketball is both gaining players and losing players to the NCAA transfer portal.
"Part of her wrist was completely cleanly fractured and dislocated," UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said of forward Dorka Juhasz after the game.
Gahanna's Sean Jones was among the runners-up.
Michigan State basketball is reportedly one of four finalists for big-time West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges
Luka Doncic had a triple-double Tuesday to lead the Dallas Mavericks' rout of the Lakers, who were overtaken by San Antonio for 10th in the West, the final spot for the play-in tournament.
With the USMNT on the brink of qualifying, we look at some of the best and worst case scenarios for them in the 2022 World Cup group stage draw.
The USMNT and Mexico will be in Pot 2 assuming they hold on Wednesday and keep their places in Qatar. Portugal's Wednesday win ended their seeded hopes.
Andrea Thome, the wife of MLB Hall of Famer Jim Thome, canceled their Browns tickets. Then she got a note from one of Deshaun Watson's alleged victims.
USA TODAY Sports Images Michigan will head into the 2022-23 season either with loaded talent returning or an all new starting lineup. Who is going, staying, and arriving for next year's Wolverines? USA TODAY NBA or return? Three current starters, Hunter Dickinson, Moussa Diabate, and Caleb Houstan could potentially leave for the NBA.
Kevin O'Connell gets his first welcome from a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.
“This is also the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked the Choir to do,” Church told his fans.
Barry Saunders: When Coach K got dissed at UNC I thought it was disgraceful. But here’s why I secretly loved every minute of it. | Opinion
USA and Costa Rica compete tonight in the CONCACAF game that determines if USMNT qualifies for the World Cup. Heres where and when to watch the game.