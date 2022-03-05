Duke vs North Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Duke vs North Carolina prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 5

Duke vs North Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 5

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Duke (26-4), North Carolina (22-8)

Why North Carolina Will Win

Getting past the emotion of the moment, North Carolina could use a win here just to be able to exhale when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

Oh, and it’s playing well at just the right time.

The Tar Heel offense has gone off over the last few games and now is on a run of six wins in the last seven games.

The rebounding continues to be special, leading the ACC averaging close to eight more per game than the opponents, and that’s leading to a whole lot of second chance points with 27 offensive rebounds over the last two games.

After getting destroyed by Duke on the boards in the first meeting – an 87-67 Blue Devil win – North Carolina is about to bring the fire. However …

Why Duke Will Win

Duke is rolling.

It took a tough loss to a quirky Virginia team and an overtime thriller at Florida State to keep the Blue Devils from being on a 16 game winning streak.

It’s back at home after a three-game road trip with the offense cranking it up hitting 54% of its shots at Syracuse and 59% at Pitt. It helps that the passes are flying around and the 26 threes in the last two games helps.

North Carolina has a problem with turnovers and the defense is getting hit hard from three. Duke should be able to do it all in the backcourt again. The O might not hit 58% from the field again, but …

Duke vs North Carolina: What’s Going To Happen

North Carolina isn’t going to make the last home game in the Mike Krzyzewski era to be all that easy.

There will be far more of a battle on the boards than there was in the first game, and North Carolina’s ability on the free throw line will matter as both teams will battle hard on the inside.

Duke, though, will hit its threes, and the Tar Heels won’t be able to keep up as the game starts to get away late.

Duke vs North Carolina Prediction, Lines

Duke 82, North Carolina 73

Line: Duke -12, o/u: 153.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

5: Charles Barkley

1: Los Angeles Lakers

