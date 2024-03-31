Duke vs. NC State: Predictions and odds for Elite Eight men's March Madness game

Editor's note: Follow all of the men's March Madness action, scores and highlights here with USA TODAY Sports' live coverage.

The 2024 men's NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight is the last round until the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona. It's been mostly chalk across the board with high seeds making it through the Sweet 16. But that's not the case in the South region where the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils face off against ACC foe No. 11 NC State Wolfpack to secure a spot in the Final Four.

Duke's in the Elite Eight after grinding out a 54-51 victory against No. 1 seed Houston. The Blue Devils held a one-point lead at half and stayed in control during the second half as Houston played without star guard Jamal Shead due to injury. This marks Duke's second Elite Eight appearance in three years; in 2022, the Blue Devils lost in the Final Four.

NC State's firmly cemented itself as the Cinderella story of the tournament. First, the Wolfpack won four games in five days - including a 74-69 win over Duke - to claim the ACC tournament title. Since then, they've beaten Texas Tech 80-67 in the first round, Oakland 79-73 in the second round, and No. 2 seed Marquette 67-58 in the Sweet 16.

These two longtime conference foes and have played each other 172 times on the basketball court. Duke leads the matchup 99-73 but NC State won the most recent matchup in the ACC tournament.

Thriving in the tournament: When it needed it the most, the ACC is thriving in March Madness with three Elite Eight teams

Duke vs. NC State predictions

Fayetteville Observer: Duke 75, NC State 71

Nathan Giese says, "The Blue Devils seem to have found a new edge to them during the NCAA Tournament, one they'll need to handle the Wolfpack's crisp play over the last few weeks. Both teams are confident at the moment, but the Blue Devils have a few more bucket getters than the Wolfpack and won't be surprised by anything Burns is able to do on the court."

Detroit Free-Press: Duke 82, NC State 68

Chris Solari says, "As if you thought Duke would disappear with Mike Krzyzewski's retirement, Jon Scheyer's team outslugged No. 1 seed Houston in a dogfight to advance after bowing out in the first weekend of last year's NCAAs in his debut season. The Wolfpack knocked the Blue Devils out of the ACC tournament quarterfinals, so Filipowski and Co. will have revenge on their minds and make it look more like their 15-point road win in their only regular season meeting."

College Football News: Duke 75, NC State 66

Pete Fiutak writes, "NC State has been playing great defensively, and it’s been able to get teams out of their styles in game after game during this run. It also helps that it’s been great on the boards during this stretch, too. Duke has been outstanding on the defensive glass, and it won’t have enough misfires to need to hit the offensive boards. It’ll be a battle for 35 minutes, and then Duke’s consistent accuracy from all over the floor will come through."

Tournament bonuses: College basketball coaches March Madness bonuses earned include Rick Barnes' $1 million

Duke vs. NC State: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Blue Devils are favorites to defeat the Wolfpack in Sunday's Elite Eight matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Saturday afternoon.

Spread: Duke (-6.5)

Moneylines: Duke (-350); NC State (+260)

Over/under: 143.5

How to watch Duke vs. NC State: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Sunday, March 31 at 5:05 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duke vs. NC State game pick, prediction, odds for Elite Eight