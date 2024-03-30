Duke vs. NC State: Game time set for March Madness rematch between ACC rivals

DALLAS — The NC State and Duke basketball teams will meet once again this season with a spot in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four on the line at 5:05 p.m. Eastern on Sunday on CBS.

The 4th-seeded Blue Devils held on down the stretch to defeat top-seeded Houston 54-51 in the night cap of Friday's Sweet 16 doubleheader in American Airlines Center. This followed 11th-seeded NC State dispatching for 2-seed Marquette 67-58 in the first game of the night.

Duke and NC State have met twice this season, each team picking up a win. The Wolfpack defeated the Blue Devils 74-69 in the ACC Tournament while Duke came away with a 79-64 regular-season win in Raleigh.

What time does Duke basketball play NC State in March Madness?

Duke and NC State will play each other at 5:05 p.m. Eastern on Sunday with the game to air on CBS.

More: NC State basketball holds off Marquette to advance to Elite Eight of NCAA Tournament

More: Duke basketball clips Houston, sets up NCAA Tournament rematch with NC State

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Duke vs. NC State: Game time set for March Madness rematch