Duke vs Miami Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Duke vs Miami prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, February 6
Duke vs Miami How To Watch
Date: Monday, February 6
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: Duke (17-6), Miami (18-5)
Duke vs Miami Game Preview
Why Duke Will Win
Duke showed just how good it really might be.
It might have been an amped up home game against North Carolina, but it flexed its muscle on the boards and showed just how tough it could be at getting to the free throw line.
The best rebounding team in the ACC should be able to own a Miami team that’s great on the move, but struggles to come up with defensive boards – the Blue Devils will have their share of second chance points.
But …
Why Miami Will Win
Miami showed just how good it really might be.
Yeah, Duke beat North Carolina. Big deal – it was a home win over a ranked team.
Miami went on the road and took out No. 20 Clemson 78-74, doing a great job of getting to the free throw line and finishing +10 on the boards.
No, that’s not normal for the Canes, but they should be able to keep from getting too hammered on the glass – they were only outrebounded by three in the first meeting, a 68-66 Duke win.
That was in Durham, and this …
What’s Going To Happen
It’s in Coral Gables.
Miami is 12-0 at home, and Duke hasn’t been all that sharp away from Cameron Indoor going 2-4 in true road games.
The Hurricane offense will get on the move enough to take Duke out of its game a bit. It’ll turn into a wee bit of a track meet as Miami takes over for a key stretch in the second half to open it up.
Duke vs Miami Prediction, Line
Miami 77, Duke 72
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Ranking: 4
