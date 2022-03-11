Duke vs Miami College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Duke vs Miami prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11

Duke vs Miami Game Preview, ACC Tournament How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Duke (27-5), Miami (21-11)

Why Miami Will Win

It was a gut check game for the Hurricanes.

Boston College was shooting well, it was answering every big play, and it was there at the end with chances to win in both regulation and overtime, but Miami pulled it out with a layup as the clock ran out for the win.

Now it gets a second shot at Duke after wining the first meeting 76-64 in Cameron Indoor back in early January.

How did it do it? It made 48% of its shots, it got out on the three, and it tuned the ball over just five times and forced 17 Duke giveaways.

That’s what Miami does. It applies pressure and teams buckle in key spots. It has to force steals in this, too, but …

Why Duke Will Win

Is Duke going to wake up, or is it waiting for the tournament that truly matters?

It was shockingly lifeless against a North Carolina team that’s rolling, it didn’t get going until the final moments in the 88-79 win over Syracuse, and it has too much talent to not be sharp and more efficient.

It passes the ball around well and comes up with more assists than anyone in the ACC. That’s how you beat Miami, and it didn’t work even with 19 assists.

Duke vs Miami: What’s Going To Happen

Boston College came within an inch of beating Miami in regulation. Duke won’t make it that close.

The Canes will come up with a few transition points off steals and will be up early, but they they won’t generate enough rebounds as Duke goes on a breathtaking second half run to end the drama.

Duke vs Miami: Prediction, Lines

Duke 81, Miami 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Duke vs Miami Must See Rating: 3.5

