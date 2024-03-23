Duke vs James Madison: Here’s time, date for March Madness Round of 32 game

Duke basketball and James Madison will play in an NCAA Tournament second-round game on Sunday. The time has been set for the Round of 32 matchup.

The Blue Devils (25-8) will face the 12th-seeded Dukes (32-3) at 5:10 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Duke, the No. 4 seed in the South Region, defeated Vermont on Friday in its NCAA Tournament opener to snap a two-game losing skid.

Duke vs James Madison start time in NCAA Tournament

Date: Sunday, March 24

Time: 5:15 p.m.

Duke plays James Madison on Sunday (5 p.m, ET) at Barclays Center.

What channel is Duke vs James Madison in NCAA Tournament?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Watch Fubo (free trial)

