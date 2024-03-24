Duke vs. James Madison: Predictions, picks and odds for Sunday's March Madness game

Editor's note: Follow all of the men's March Madness action, scores and highlights here with USA TODAY Sports' live coverage.

The first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament saw plenty of upsets, including multiple in the South region. The No. 12 seed James Madison Dukes pulled off a 72-61 win over No. 5 seed Wisconsin and move on to face No. 4 seed Duke today.

James Madison's win over Wisconsin is the program's first March Madness win in the first round since 1983. Coach Mark Byington got his first tournament victory as the Dukes pulled away in the first half and held on in the final frame.

Duke's leading scorer Kyle Filipowski had a season-low three points against Vermont but the Blue Devils got the 64-47 win. Four other starters scored in double figures and Duke controlled the boards, out-rebounding Vermont 38-26.

These two teams face off for the first time on the basketball court with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

Duke vs. James Madison predictions

The Fayetteville Observer: Duke 75, James Madison 70

Alex Abrami writes: "Duke rallies in closing minutes to advance to program's 33rd Sweet 16."

FanDuel: James Madison +7.5

Skyler Carlin writes, "Despite Wisconsin having a 7-foot big man of their own, James Madison out-rebounded them 35-33 in the first round. The Dukes will want to replicate their success on the boards against Filipowski and the Blue Devils. While winning another game as underdogs is going to be tough for James Madison, they are fully capable of keeping the game close against Duke."

College Football News: James Madison 79, Duke 76

Pete Fiutak writes, "James Madison hasn’t faced anyone as strong as Duke - including Wisconsin and Michigan State - but it’s going to play like it has six guys on defense. Duke will try to match the intensity, but a few lulls here and there will let JMU back in it. James Madison actually sounds like it it thinks it should win this game. Believe it."

Duke vs. James Madison: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Blue Devils are favorites to defeat the Dukes in Sunday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Saturday.

Spread: Duke (-7.5)

Moneylines: Duke (-300); James Madison (+250)

Over/under: 148.5

How to watch Duke vs. James Madison: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Sunday, March 24 at 5:15 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

