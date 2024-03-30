Duke vs. Houston game today: Who will win the Sweet 16 March Madness contest?

The No. 1 Houston Cougars (32-4) tip off against the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (26-8) at 9:30 p.m. ET in the March Madness Sweet 16. You can watch the game on CBS.

LIVE UPDATES: Duke vs. Houston, and more March Madness games today

The Cougars are favorites to defeat the Blue Devils, according to BetMGM college basketball odds. Here are some players to watch:

Houston's Emanuel Sharp stood out, scoring an impressive 30 points against the Aggies. Meanwhile, L.J. Cryer, who has been performing consistently well throughout the season, contributed 20 points, three rebounds, and four assists in their victory.

Jared McCain shined in the game against James Madison, scoring 30 points and grabbing five rebounds. Tyrese Proctor also played a crucial role in the victory, scoring 18 points and providing five assists and three rebounds.

Here are some insights from USA TODAY Sports reporters:

Who will win the South Region? Houston

One at least has to consider Kentucky in the No. 3 position. When their many talented scorers get going, the Wildcats are capable of beating anyone. But in the end we can’t go against top-seeded Houston. Despite the Cougars getting outmuscled in the Big 12 finale, they’ve been remarkably consistent all season in the nation’s deepest conference, and their defense-first approach should serve them well in the pressure-packed environment of March Madness. — Eddie Timanus

STREAM: March Madness on Sling TV and Fubo

Jon Scheyer's Duke team must get down in the muck to stand a chance vs. Houston

One day, we may call Jon Scheyer one of the great college basketball coaches of his generation and be able to look back at the exact moment where it all started.

So far, that moment does not exist.

Scheyer is 36 years old. He’s the head coach at Duke. Because of the program he now runs and his ability to maintain the same level of talent that Mike Krzyzewski had over the last decade, it doesn't really matter if Scheyer does a good job by any traditional metric.

Until he wins a championship, or at least gets Duke back to a Final Four, Scheyer will be fighting against the reputation that most young coaches at top programs face: Too green, too inexperienced, too soft. Read the whole column by Dan Wolken.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duke vs. Houston game today: What to know for Sweet 16 March Madness