Duke vs Clemson prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, February 10

Duke vs Clemson How To Watch

Date: Thursday, February 10

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Duke (19-4), Clemson (12-11)

Duke vs Clemson Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

You don’t think Duke is a wee bit peeved?

It struggled against Clemson a few weeks ago in a 71-69 win, and then came a dominant three-game run including a blowout at North Carolina. And then …

Pffffft. All of the air came out of the balloon as it lost at home to an okay Virginia.

In the first game against the Tigers, the Blue Devils weren’t great, but they were fantastic from three and withstood a big shooting day to get out alive. They also did a great job of not fouling – Clemson only had one free throw attempt.

Expect a wee bit more aggressive Duke team than the one that showed up against Virginia.

Why Clemson Will Win

So what did Virginia do right?

It was strong on the offensive glass, forced several key turnovers, and was able to control the game just enough with its style.

Clemson has to be far better on the boards to take this.

It’s good on the defensive glass, but it was able to stay with Duke because of 14 offensive rebounds – that was hardly the norm.

The Tigers are way too inconsistent and need to make up for it with second chance points. They basically have to play the way they did the first time around, and be more aggressive and get to the free throw line once in a while.

At least lately, when they get to the line, they’re making their shots.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t read too much into the Virginia loss.

It was a letdown game after North Carolina, Virginia went Virginia with its style, and it was still a one-point defeat.

Clemson will be strong at home to keep this close for about a half, but Duke will wake up, the outside shooting will kick in, and the defense will be air-tight from three after getting bombed on the first time around.

Duke vs Clemson Prediction, Lines

Duke 76, Clemson 65

Must See Rating: 3

