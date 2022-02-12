Duke vs Boston College Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Pete Fiutak
·2 min read

Duke vs Boston College prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 12

Duke vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 12
Game Time: 5:00 ET
Venue: Silvio O Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
How To Watch: ACC Network
Record: Duke (20-4), Boston College (9-13)
Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Duke vs Boston College Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

Boston College just doesn’t score.

It’s not good from three and it’s the worst team in the ACC overall from the field. Throw in the inability to come up with a whole lot of takeaways for easy points, and this will be a grind for the offense.

Duke had the blip against Virginia when it didn’t apply itself to its work, but it came back roaring with a dominant win over Clemson to get back on track.

As long as the Blue Devils are patient and simply do what it’s capable of – keep the ball moving, work for the easy inside shot, don’t turn the ball over – there won’t be a problem. The defense will take care of the rest.

Why Boston College Will Win

So what can Boston College do to possibly pull this off?

Take its time.

Duke is too good defensively inside to force a whole lot of plays in the interior, and the transition points shouldn’t be there in bunches, but the Eagles should be able to slow this down a bit and keep the score in range.

Basically, Boston College has to shoot the lights out at home.

It’s 1-12 when it shoots worse than 44% and 8-1 when it shoots that or better. That’s how Virginia pulled it off – it hit 48% from the field, rebounded well enough, and it came up with one or two key stops to …

What’s Going To Happen

Nah.

Boston College might have the ability at home to make this a fight for a while, but it’s just not consistent enough from the field and doesn’t have the three point ability to bounce back in the game after Duke goes on a decent run.

The Blue Devils will be sleepy in the first half, and it’ll put this away early in the second with one big burst.

Duke vs Boston College Prediction, Lines

Duke 78, Boston College 65
Line: Duke -14, o/u: 137.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Super Bowl – the actual game
1: Super Bowl – everything else

