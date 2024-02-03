Duke-UNC ‘College GameDay’ predictions: Here’s who picked the Blue Devils, Tar Heels

Duke and UNC basketball play for the 261st time this evening at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

But before the third-ranked Tar Heels (17-4, 9-1 ACC) and seventh-ranked Blue Devils (16-4, 7-2) mix it up on Roy Williams Court at 6:30 p.m., ESPN’s College GameDay crew hosted its weekly show inside the Smith Center for the 12th time.

Rece Davis, the host, was joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Jay Williams – a pair of former Duke stars – Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Christine Williamson on Saturday morning as fans filled the gym for the nationally-televised broadcast.

Here’s a look at what the GameDay crew had to say about UNC vs. Duke, including predictions for the top-10 rivalry game.

DUKE-UNC PREDICTION: UNC basketball vs. Duke: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC rivalry

BACOT'S MEMORIES: UNC basketball's Armando Bacot has mixed memories vs. Duke – but this time's different

Did former Duke player Jay Williams pick the Blue Devils?

A national champion at Duke in 2001, Jay Williams is sticking with the "Brotherhood." Williams showed off a Duke t-shirt as he picked the Blue Devils to beat UNC.

What Andraya Carter had to say about UNC vs. Duke

Andraya Carter, the former Tennessee star, is siding with the Tar Heels. Carter was the lone analyst to take UNC, which is a 4.5-point favorite according to oddsmakers.

Seth Greenberg is picking Duke to beat UNC

Seth Greenberg, the former coach at Virginia Tech, is rolling with Duke because he picked UNC twice last year and the Tar Heels lost both games to the Blue Devils.

Why former Duke player Jay Bilas didn’t make a UNC-Duke prediction

Jay Bilas, a former star for the Blue Devils, didn’t make a UNC-Duke prediction because he’ll be on the TV call with Dan Shulman this evening.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at @rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Every ‘College GameDay’ prediction for UNC-Duke