UCF comes inches from upset of Duke, but Zion Williamson and Blue Devils survive

Zion Williamson and Duke forced their way past UCF in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament. (Getty)

The Duke Blue Devils were national title favorites. The only college basketball team the sports world wanted to talk about, with the biggest college basketball superstar in decades. And on Sunday, they came inches away from not even making it out of the 2019 NCAA tournament’s opening weekend.

Duke held on to beat UCF by a single point, 77-76, after two UCF attempts in the final five seconds rolled agonizingly off the rim:

R.J. Barrett was the game-winner for the Blue Devils with a put-back off a Zion Williamson missed free throw with 11 seconds remaining:

Williamson was at the line to potentially tie the game after scoring over 7-foot-6 UCF center Tacko Fall with the Blue Devils down three. It was Fall’s fifth foul, and Williamson’s 31st and 32nd points:

ZION AND-1 AND FOULS OUT TACKO FALL #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/L0bW6ksXq1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2019

UCF had erased an eight-point halftime deficit, and had taken a four-point lead late. The underdog got a stop, and had a chance to extend the advantage to six with under two minutes remaining, but flubbed an alley-oop in transition:

UCF's blown lob followed by a Duke 3 was the swing pic.twitter.com/ou8agdH4ZT — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 24, 2019

In coming oh so close, the Knights might have shown how to beat the Blue Devils. But that won’t be any consolation as they rue their near miss.

UCF, Johnny Dawkins draw up masterful gameplan

Mike Krzyzewski and Johnny Dawkins know each other well. UCF’s head man played four years under Coach K at Duke, then spent a decade on K’s staff as an assistant. And their battle on Sunday was just as fascinating as Tacko vs. Zion.

K made the first major adjustment. He went to a zone press late in the first half to get UCF uncomfortable. And it worked to perfection. It helped force three UCF turnovers and propel a 10-0 Blue Devil run. Duke went to the locker room with a 44-36 lead.

Coming out of it, though, Dawkins had an adjustment of his own. And this one was even more extreme. At one point, he put Fall on 6-foot-2 point guard Tre Jones. Except Fall didn’t really pay attention to Jones. He hung out in the paint, daring Jones – a 24 percent 3-point shooter – to pull from the perimeter. Jones did a few times, and missed a few times.

UCF paid similarly little attention to Jordan Goldwire, a 9 percent 3-point shooter. Instead, it sent double-teams at Cam Reddish and R.J. Barrett, and walled off the paint for Williamson. Duke hit just three of its first 18 second-half field goal attempts. UCF came all the way back to take a 3-point lead.

Then K went back to the zone press. Jones hit one of his wide open 3s. Goldwire hit one as well. So did Williamson. Duke took a seven-point lead.

But Dawkins stuck with the strategy. K and Duke never really figured it out. Goldwire would stand on the left wing, completely ignored – by both UCF and his Blue Devil teammates.

It was only in the final minutes that the Blue Devils came back, made a few plays, and advanced to the Sweet 16.

