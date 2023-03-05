Duke Tobin details how he works with Joe Burrow on Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin had a notable media availability at this week’s scouting combine.

Tobin had to hit on many of the big subjects such as Joe Burrow’s extension and Joe Mixon’s future with the team.

But tucked into an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio was Tobin going into a little detail about his relationship with Burrow: “I’ve got a great relationship with him. I lean on him to give me ideas, give me thoughts, you know, what are you seeing? Especially on the offensive side of the ball. What makes you more comfortable? This or this? Those are things that are important.”

It’s a nice little example of what has been described as a brilliant fusion of the coaching staff working closely with Tobin’s scouting department and front office to find the right players and schematic fits.

That sounds like a simple thing — but it’s absolutely not based on the lack of parity and certain teams’ inability to escape mediocrity.

Burrow having input with the de-facto general manager on all levels — and Tobin willingly embracing it — plays a huge part in Cincinnati’s newfound perennial contender status.

"We're going to spend to the cap." 💰💰💰@Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin on Joe Burrow and future contracts in Cincinnati.#Bengals | #RuleTheJungle | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/65yHxMMpJz — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 1, 2023

More Latest News!

Possible Bengals draft target Luke Musgrave gets good news on injury comeback Potential Bengals draft target Calijah Kancey put on a show at the combine One free agent each NFL team should re-sign in 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire