Breaking News:

Baylor rolls to men's national title, denies Gonzaga perfect season

Duke Tobin: Bengals won’t get greedy moving from No. 5 pick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curtis Crabtree
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cincinnati Bengals already have a quarterback in last year’s No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. With a run on quarterbacks expected in the first several selections of this month’s NFL Draft, the Bengals, who currently hold the No. 5 pick, could end up with one of the top non-quarterback prospects in the draft class.

With that knowledge in hand, Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said they don’t intend to get too cute when it comes to making their first selection later this month.

We feel we’re in a good spot,” Tobin said in a podcast with team broadcaster Dan Hoard. “We’re going to be careful not to be overly greedy and get out of a spot where we maybe lose a premier player and we feel like can get one of the premier players in this draft. We feel there are enough guys with the fifth pick in the draft to get a real guy that we feel comfortable with. And hits in a position of need.”

Tobin referred to Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, Oregon tackle Penei Sewell and LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as all being the type of player that be a big boost to the Bengals building process.

“All three are high-level prospects at the top of the draft and guys we feel like could fit us and make us a better team,” Tobin said.

The Bengals have eight picks in the total currently for this year’s draft. If every top player they’d consider remains available at No.5, maybe then the Bengals would consider moving down a small bit to add to their allotment later in the draft. However, Tobin and the Bengals appears intent on keeping it simple and taking one of the top talents that will be available to them when their go on the clock later this month.

Duke Tobin: Bengals won’t get greedy moving from No. 5 pick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Baylor bullied the Bulldogs to win national title

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The big, bad Baylor Bears bullied college basketball's beautiful game into a corner. Baylor overwhelmed Gonzaga with a burst of power and speed, winning its first national championship while ending the Bulldogs' perfect season with an 86-70 win Monday night. ''Our guys, when the best is needed, the best is provided,'' Baylor coach Scott Drew.

  • Andreescu refuses to let injuries define her career

    She exited the year's first Grand Slam in the second round and followed it up with a semi-final run at a WTA event at Melbourne Park before withdrawing from tournaments in Adelaide, Doha and Dubai with a leg issue.

  • NBA fines Kevin Durant $50,000 for 'offensive, derogatory' DM exchange with Michael Rapaport

    Michael Rapaport shared extremely offensive and profane direct messages between him and Kevin Durant earlier this week.

  • Championship gear: Get your Baylor 2021 NCAA March Madness title merchandise here

    It was all Baylor from the tipoff.

  • Juventus trio return to training after COVID-19 breaches

    The trio trained with the rest of Andrea Pirlo’s squad as they prepared for a Serie A match with Napoli on Wednesday. Juve's United States midfielder McKennie hosted a dinner party in the hills above Turin, with Dybala and Arthur among 10 guests in attendance.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • Gonzaga's pursuit of perfection ends in out-of-synch showing

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Corey Kispert greeted his coach with a hug on the sideline as he checked out for the last time, then soon wrapped his arms around Jalen Suggs as his teammate broke down in tears. Disbelief and reality had set in: Gonzaga's push for perfection had fallen short, stopped by an aggressive Baylor team that never let the Bulldogs find the often seamless execution that had carried them all season. The Bulldogs - who had seemingly had everything clicking from the season's opening tip - ended the season with an out-of-synch and disjointed showing in Monday night's 86-70 loss to the Bears in the NCAA championship game.

  • A winner again, Spieth suddenly among Masters favourites

    Jordan Spieth has rocketed into the Masters conversation, suddenly one of the betting favourites after his drought-busting win at the Texas Open on Sunday. Barely an afterthought only a few days ago, the 2015 champion all of a sudden is anything but, with his odds around 10/1 as he gears up in a quest to add a second Green Jacket to his wardrobe. His victory on Sunday was his first on the PGA Tour since the 2017 British Open, and the former world number one says the best is yet to come.

  • UFC's McGregor announces third fight with Poirier

    McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

  • Natural order restored as spectators return to Augusta National

    The natural order was restored -- kind of -- as Masters week began under an azure April sky in front of appreciative spectators at Augusta National on Monday. Five months after a unique November Masters that was staged with virtually no spectators due to coronavirus concerns, a limited gallery of a few thousand has been allowed onto the hallowed grounds this week. While there are no grandstands, the pink azaleas and white dogwoods that provide such a pretty spring backdrop to famed Amen Corner are a familiar sight, even if the former are already fading from the dazzling pink of full bloom.

  • NBA MVP watch: As Damian Lillard rises, LeBron James and Joel Embiid in danger of falling out

    Damian Lillard's durability, clutch prowess and leadership have kept the Trail Blazers in playoff contention.

  • Report: Isaiah Thomas signing 10-day deal with New Orleans Pelicans

    Isaiah Thomas was waived last season after the Wizards traded him, and hasn't played since.

  • Stanford reaches title game after South Carolina misses heartbreaking final chances

    South Carolina forced a turnover in the final seconds and had two chances at the winner under the basket.

  • Brook Lopez with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings

    Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/03/2021

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Warriors visit Hawks aiming to even season series

    The Atlanta Hawks return home from their season-long eight-game road trip on Sunday to host the Golden State Warriors, but who knows how healthy either team will be. The Hawks went 4-4 on the trip but played short-handed on the final stop in New Orleans and still emerged with a 126-103 win over the Pelicans. Atlanta was without all five players who made up its starting lineup in the season opener -- leading scorer Trae Young (left knee soreness), Danilo Gallinari (left Achilles soreness), John Collins (left ankle sprain), De'Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Cam Reddish, who has missed 19 games with a right Achilles injury.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

  • Kevin Durant offering advice to James Wiseman on Warriors’ system

    Warriors rookie James Wiseman on Monday revealed some of the advice given to him from Nets players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

  • Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]

  • Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold

    Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold