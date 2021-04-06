Duke Tobin: Bengals won’t get greedy moving from No. 5 pick

The Cincinnati Bengals already have a quarterback in last year’s No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. With a run on quarterbacks expected in the first several selections of this month’s NFL Draft, the Bengals, who currently hold the No. 5 pick, could end up with one of the top non-quarterback prospects in the draft class.

With that knowledge in hand, Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said they don’t intend to get too cute when it comes to making their first selection later this month.

“We feel we’re in a good spot,” Tobin said in a podcast with team broadcaster Dan Hoard. “We’re going to be careful not to be overly greedy and get out of a spot where we maybe lose a premier player and we feel like can get one of the premier players in this draft. We feel there are enough guys with the fifth pick in the draft to get a real guy that we feel comfortable with. And hits in a position of need.”

Tobin referred to Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, Oregon tackle Penei Sewell and LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as all being the type of player that be a big boost to the Bengals building process.

“All three are high-level prospects at the top of the draft and guys we feel like could fit us and make us a better team,” Tobin said.

The Bengals have eight picks in the total currently for this year’s draft. If every top player they’d consider remains available at No.5, maybe then the Bengals would consider moving down a small bit to add to their allotment later in the draft. However, Tobin and the Bengals appears intent on keeping it simple and taking one of the top talents that will be available to them when their go on the clock later this month.

