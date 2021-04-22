When the draft gets underway next week, quarterbacks are expected to come off the board with the first three picks.

It’s harder to predict where things will go from there, but players like wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, tight end Kyle Pitts, and tackle Penei Sewell could generate trade interest once that run on signal callers comes to an end. With the fifth overall pick, the Bengals could cash in on that interest but that’s far from a sure thing.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Wednesday that the team will listen to calls, but that the expectation heading into the draft is that the Bengals will land a player who will “come in and help us win immediately and play a big role.”

“We have discussions with teams all the time about potentials and are you willing to talk about it,” Tobin said, via the team’s website. “Yeah, we’re willing to talk about it. It has to be right. I don’t anticipate going down to a point where we’re losing the level of player we’re looking at right now. I think we’re in a good spot in this draft to get one of the guys who is a premier talent.”

Any of the three players mentioned above would fulfill the mission of surrounding quarterback Joe Burrow with talent and the Bengals will be in position to land one of them. We’re a week away from knowing just what they’ll decide to do at the top of the draft.

Duke Tobin: Bengals will talk trading down, but we’re in position for premier talent originally appeared on Pro Football Talk