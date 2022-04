Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have helped dictate the first round of the draft in five years under general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan with top 10 picks four times and multiple first-rounders twice. San Francisco's first pick next week will be 61st overall in the second round, barring a trade. “Everyone talks, ‘We don’t have a first-round pick,’ and we’re not used to that,” general manager John Lynch said earlier this offseason.