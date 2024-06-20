Would Duke be a target for SEC expansion? How about Virginia Tech or NC State?

Who wants in is not the question.

Who would the SEC want? That's the question.

The SEC will expand to 16 teams next month, once Oklahoma and Texas officially climb aboard. The conference's history, though, suggests it might not be done growing.

In the 1990s, the SEC swelled from 10 to 12. In the 2010s, it grew from 12 to 14. Now, it inflates to 16.

With each expansion, the SEC became more powerful. It also managed to grow while adhering to its culture and maintaining a well-crafted brand.

Realignment paused after last summer's demise of the Pac-12, but the carousel could regain motion if the ACC fractures. Up 'til now, the ACC's grand of rights has glued its membership together, but that contract is in the crosshairs while Florida State and Clemson sue the conference.

On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams identify potential ACC targets for further SEC expansion, if the ACC's grant of rights doesn't hold.

The hosts agree on three schools being a fit for the SEC: Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina. Toppmeyer says UNC might interest the SEC more than any other school. It's a big brand in a growing state, and Charlotte is home to the SEC Network.

What about a potential fourth ACC school as an additional expansion target? That's where the conversation gets more complex. (For the purposes of this debate, Notre Dame, a football independent, was not considered.)

The hosts disagree on which ACC school should be a potential fourth expansion target, if the SEC should want to reach 20 teams.

Here's who Adams and Toppmeyer suggest as the fourth expansion target to join UNC, FSU and Clemson.

John Adams' suggestions:

1. North Carolina State

Have the Wolfpack ever looked better? Their men's and women's basketball teams reached the Final Four. NC State baseball made the College World Series. Football is consistently finishing in the Top 25. If the SEC wants to add UNC, why not go for a 2-for-1?

2. Miami

'The U' isn't a perfect fit for the SEC, but to get to 20 teams, we might need to stretch traditional thinking. Miami at least enjoyed a period of football dominance.

3. Virginia Tech

Watch a Hokies football game and tell me that couldn't be an SEC fan base. Adding Virginia Tech would give the SEC another Southern state.

Toppmeyer's response to Adams' list: Of these three suggestions, I like NC State the best and Miami the least. Miami isn't the South. It's south of the South.

Blake Toppmeyer's suggestions:

1. Duke

I've previously suggested other schools as the fourth ACC target for the SEC. However, upon reconsideration, I think the SEC should just go for this basketball blue blood if it wants to reach 20. Assuming the SEC could get UNC, adding Duke would preserve college basketball's top rivalry. Plus, men's basketball is one of the few sports the SEC doesn't rule. The SEC hasn't produced a men's hoops national champion since the 2012 Kentucky Wildcats. Duke would be basketball jet fuel.

2. Virginia

Like Duke, Virginia football would struggle in the SEC. Overall, though, the Cavaliers boast a strong athletic department. Virginia would extend the SEC's footprint while adhering to the conference's Southern identity. If available, I think the SEC would ponder Virginia. The Big Ten probably would, too.

Adams' response to Toppmeyer's list: If these are the options, I choose Virginia. I can't wrap my head around Duke football in the SEC.

