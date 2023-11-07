Duke of Sussex jokes his reiki healer finds him funny during stand-up comedy routine

The segment was filmed the Duke's garden in Montecito, California - Twitter

The Duke of Sussex has turned his hand to stand-up comedy, insisting that his reiki healer finds him funny during a skit performed in a suit decorated with his military medals.

The Duke, 39, made a valiant attempt at comedy in a recorded monologue for the 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes event on Monday, presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York.

“Hello New York,” he began. “Obviously I was deeply honoured when Bob asked me to debut my stand-up act with you all tonight.

“Due to the shockingly low representation of gingers last year, and out of respect for my fellow endangered species, here I am, reporting for duty.”

The Duke, an Afghanistan veteran, opted to wear a dark suit and tie, with a red poppy and four military medals pinned to his chest for the broadcast, which comes ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

“As someone who never gets scrutinised, I haven’t even had to prepare much,” he joked from his garden in Montecito, California.

“But out of an abundance of caution, I have been working on this particular act for quite some time and everyone I know tells me it’s perfect. And no, these aren’t people who just tell me what I want to hear, these are people like my finance manager, my lawyer, and of course, my reiki healer.”

A cough can be heard off-camera before the Duke was handed a script and continued with his slightly stilted delivery.

Poking fun at himself

“So, we’re not doing the thing?” he asked, before reading the first sentence.

“Thank you for having me to this splendid evening celebrating our incredible veterans.”

He then abandoned the script, saying “It’s OK, I got this” before delivering a more serious message in honour of the military community.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, service is what happens in the quiet and the chaos,” he said.

“And whether we are wearing the uniform or not, we must continue to uphold the values we learnt side by side on the base, on the drill square and on the battlefield. Values of service, values of honour and integrity and values of togetherness and solidarity.

“I know our journeys to this point differ but we are always connected through what we learnt as humans, what we faced as families and how we’ve come out stronger because of our ability to listen, to understand, to support one another.”

The Duke has often poked fun at himself about his ginger hair.

Duke has previously attempted comedy

In the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, which was released in December, he said that the Royal family “didn’t think a ginger could land such a beautiful woman” as he spoke about meeting his wife.

He has also described the “ginger gene” as a “strong one” and joked about having a particular connection with Ginger Spice in his memoir, Spare.

The skit is not the first time that the Duke has expressed an interest in comedy.

In August 2021, he made a cameo appearance in the background of his wife’s birthday video, showing off his juggling skills through the window.

In February, it emerged that he had hoped to host Saturday Night Live and was “really serious about doing it” before talks stalled at the 11th hour.

He was said to be keen to host the long-running American sketch show as part of the publicity blitz surrounding the publication of Spare.

In the end, the Duke opted to be interviewed by Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes and Stephen Colbert for The Late Show, both on CBS.

Lorne Michaels, the executive producer of Saturday Night Live, was said to remain keen to have the Duke on the show, with sources suggesting at the time that he could yet appear in a sketch rather than as host.

The Duchess turned her hand to comedy when she took part in a prank skit on American daytime television as she sought to raise publicity for her campaign for paid parental leave.

The lighthearted interview with the chat show host Ellen DeGeneres was broadcast in November 2021.

It included a pre-recorded skit in which the Duchess took instructions from DeGeneres through an earpiece as she spoke to unsuspecting food vendors.

As directed, the Duchess gamely put on kitten ears before meowing at members of the public, telling a hot sauce vendor that ”mommy wants some heat” and eating a cookie like a chipmunk.