Duke survives scorching Spartans shooting to secure Mike Krzyzewski's 26th Sweet 16

Michigan State was game for the moment.

But Duke's talent was ultimately too much to overcome on Sunday in a high-profile NCAA tournament game that saw the Blue Devils secure a 85-76 victory to keep Mike Krzyzewski's coaching career alive. Duke fought off a barrage of Michigan State 3-pointers and a late Spartans rally to secure Krzyzewski's 26th career Sweet 16 and one last win over his friend and rival Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo.

Duke held Michigan State at bay for much of the game. But a second-half Spartans surge gave Michigan State a 70-65 edge with 5:10 remaining, raising the specter among Duke faithful that this might be it for Krzyzewski. The 42-year Blue Devils head coach is slated to retire at the conclusion of Duke's season.

But Duke answered with a 20-6 run to finish the game and ensure that Krzyzewski would coach another day. Krzyzewski will finish his career with a 13-3 record against Izzo.

"We were young for a while there," Krzyzewski told reporters postgame. "And I was wondering if we were gonna stay young. ... My guys were so tough in those last six minutes of the game. And in the last four or five minutes, the defense was incredible.”

Paolo Banchero, has he's done for much of the season, led the way for Duke with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting. The 6-10 freshman forward regularly displayed the arsenal of talent that will make a lottery pick in June's NBA draft. Michigan State had few answers when he worked his way into the post, whether Banchero found his way to the basket or spotted an open teammate with a pinpoint pass along the way.

The Spartans countered from behind the 3-point arc, where they connected on 11 of 22 attempts. They responded to a 10-0 Duke and 6:03 scoring drought run with seven straight made buckets, four of which were three pointers. A 23-16 Duke lead was whittled to 39-35 by halftime. A game that threatened to get out of hand was reined back in. It's a pattern that would repeat itself after halftime.