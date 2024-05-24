Duke softball overcomes rocky start, beats Missouri in Game 1 of NCAA Super Regionals

After both Duke and Missouri struggled to adjust to a small, inconsistent strike zone in Friday’s NCAA softball Super Regional game, Cassidy Curd arrived to calm things down.

The sophomore left-handed pitcher hurled 5 1/3 innings of hitless relief for the visiting Blue Devils, who posted a 6-3 win over Missouri in game one of their best-of-three series.

Seeded No. 10 nationally, Duke (51-6) is one win away from earning its first trip to the Women’s College World Series. The Blue Devils need a win in Saturday’s game two, at 1 p.m., or Sunday to advance.

Both Duke and No. 7 Missouri rank in the top 10 for earned run average, each allowing fewer than two per game.

Right-handed pitcher Jala Wright started in the circle for Duke and went 1 ⅔ innings, her shortest appearance of the season. She allowed three runs, four hits, one wild pitch and only two strikeouts.

Curd entered the game in the bottom of the second. She sat down 11 straight batters and notched eight strikeouts. She hit one batter with a pitch and walked another but they were the only Missouri players to reach base against her.

Having displayed better offense than No. 7 nationally seeded Missouri (47-17) this season, Duke expected to utilize that edge to its advantage and that’s how the game played out.

Laurin Krings threw 4 ⅔ innings for the Tigers. She gave up five runs, seven hits, two walks and two strikeouts. The Tigers replaced Krings with Marissa McCann. McCann allowed one run, two hits and added a strikeout.

Duke designated hitter Francesca Frelick started a scoring rally in the top of the second inning with a two-run home run that also drove in catcher Kelly Torres. The Blue Devils added another run when center fielder D’Auna Jennings hit an RBI triple to bring home Amiah Burgess giving them a 3-1 lead.

With the score tied at 3-3, Duke added two runs in the fifth inning on three hits. ACC Player of the Year Claire Davidson began the second rally of the day, hitting a single to center field. She scored the go-ahead run, traveling from first to home, thanks to Vega’s double and a bobble by Missouri. They added a fifth run when pinch runner Aleyah Terrell scored off Tapia’s base hit.

In the top of the seventh, with runners at first and third with two outs, Duke third baseman Ana Gold scampered between first and second base, getting herself into a purposeful pickle, giving center fielder D’Auna Jennings enough time to cross home plate for an insurance run.

Duke’s defensive early performance didn’t help Wright’s pitching struggles, with the first few innings being best described as sloppy or nightmarish.

In the bottom of the first, Gold committed an error on a throw from third to first base and allowed Missouri’s Alex Hannold to reach scoring position. Hannold scored when Maddie Gallagher singled through the right side; a ball that second baseman Aminah Vega was left to field herself, with no attempt from first baseman Gisele Tapia.

Things weren’t much better in the second, even after Duke took a 3-1 lead. Wright gave up two walks and the defense made additional mental errors. Gold left the third base bag, a decision that allowed a runner to steal third. One play later, Vega threw to first base on a groundout instead of making the throw home. That decision recorded an out but allowed the tying run to score.

This story will be updated with quotes and post game information.