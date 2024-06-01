Duke softball’s magical season ends with loss to Alabama in Women’s College World Series

Duke players stood on the field and chanted along with their small contingent of fans and loved ones behind the dugout after their magical, historic run came to an end at the Women’s College World Series.

No. 10 seed Duke fell to No. 14 seed Alabama,, 2-1, and ended its season in an elimination game on Friday night.

The Crimson Tide (39-19) jumped up 1-0 in the top of the first with an unearned run. Third baseman Ana Gold overthrew to first base and allowed Alabama’s Kenleigh Cahalan to reach second on the error. Marlie Giles plated Cahalan on a two-out double.

Gold responded in the second for the Blue Devils (52-9). The program’s career-home run leader launched a solo shot to left center field — it came off her bat at nearly 72 miles per hour — and tied the game, 1-1.

The game remained tied at one until the sixth inning. Giles hit a solo home run over the right center field fence, center fielder D’Auna Jennings and right fielder Claire Davidson unable to make a play on the high-flying ball.

Gold added a second hit in the bottom of the fourth, her first multi-hit game since May 10. Gold’s one-out single forced Alabama to lift starting pitcher Jocelyn Briski and replace her with Kayla Beaver. Duke recorded five hits and drew one walk against Briski.

The Blue Devils pride themselves on defense, and after the initial error, kept things clean. Left fielder Amiah Burgess robbed the Crimson Tide of a home run with a perfectly-timed grab at the wall. She fielded a second fly ball to end that same inning.

Curd didn’t record a strikeout through five innings, but her teammates supported her by fielding nine flyouts and five groundouts. The left-handed pitcher, with her defense’s help, retired 13 straight batters after giving up the run.

“They want to make those plays for her,” head coach Marissa Young said in a mid-game ESPN interview. “They know she’s pitching her heart out for us out there on the mound, and they live for those plays.”

Burgess attempted to make another leaping play at the wall in the bottom of the fifth but — with the sun in her eyes — timed her jump incorrectly. That allowed Kali Heivilin to reach third. A walk put runners on the corners. Then, Jennings fielded a flyout to get Duke out of the jam.

Curd threw a complete game. She allowed four hits and gave up one walk. Though the left-hander didn’t throw a strikeout, she finished with 14 flyouts and seven groundouts.

The Blue Devils finish the season as ACC regular season and tournament champions, before upsetting Missouri for the program’s first Super Regionals championship and WCWS berth.

Davidson and second baseman Aminah Vega earned First Team All-America honors for the first time in program history, and the team finished with a single-season win record.

This story will be updated with quotes and postgame information.