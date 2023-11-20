Duke Shovald, Langdon Nordgaard were a prolific duo for West De Pere. Now they're looking forward to college careers.

West De Pere quarterback Duke Shovald and wide receiver Langdon Nordgaard completed their high school football careers last month as the most prolific duo in the history of a program that spans more than a half century.

So it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise both will play in college.

Shovald recently committed to Northern Michigan, an NCAA Division II school in Marquette.

Nordgaard accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Wisconsin.

“Ever since I stepped on the field at West De Pere, I was throwing to Lang,” Shovald said. “It even started freshman year.”

Duke Shovald patiently waited for scholarship offers

Shovald etched his name in the West De Pere record book as a junior when he became the first quarterback to throw for 4,000 career yards.

It might be a while before anyone surpasses his numbers, even in the quarterback-friendly system of Phantoms coach Chris Greisen.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Shovald completed 60.8% of his career attempts for 6,128 yards, 57 touchdowns and a QB rating of 110.

He threw for more than 2,000 yards in each of his final two seasons and limited mistakes with four or fewer interceptions both years.

Shovald took over as the starter early in his sophomore season and broke out as a junior in 2022 when he threw for a school-record 2,470 yards and 24 TDs while leading West De Pere to the WIAA Division 2 state title game.

The Phantoms went 24-10 in Shovald’s 34 games.

“In practice, we would always be throwing the ball to each other,” Nordgaard said. “We’d warm up together. We just had a good time.”

Shovald spent June and July attending several football camps.

West De Pere quarterback Duke Shovald (12) committed to Northern Michigan last month.

Despite being one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the state entering the season, Shovald had to wait for a scholarship offer. Any hopeful prospect might feel frustration with the lack of activity, but Shovald put his trust in the process and believed his day would come.

He also was more focused on helping the Phantoms win games, and believed his future would take care of itself.

One of the offers he hoped for finally was presented after Shovald made a game-day visit to Northern Michigan in September.

Shovald announced his commitment to play for the Wildcats and first-year coach Shane Richardson a month later.

“It’s a sweet feeling,” Shovald said. “Just that original conversation I had with Coach Richardson and the conversation I had with the staff all throughout the process.

“I had known prior to that if I had gotten something from NMU that it would definitely be at the top of my list, just because I love Marquette. I love everything that is going on there. They are not having the greatest year, but it’s a new staff and I see a good future there.”

Northern Michigan went 0-11 this season, including 0-6 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. It hasn’t had a winning campaign since going 6-4 in 2009 under Bernie Anderson.

The school is on its third coach after not renewing Anderson’s contract with hopes of returning to the winning ways it hasn’t consistently seen since the 1990s.

Shovald is confident he should have a good opportunity to play early in his career.

Mariano Valenti was a graduate student from Temple who started this season at quarterback for the Wildcats before getting injured and eventually replaced by freshman Aidan Hoard.

Shovald likely will redshirt his first year as he gets acclimated to college football, almost like he did when he first arrived at West De Pere and spent his rookie season in the lower levels of the program.

“I need to work on getting more explosive,” Shovald said. “Getting a little stronger, putting on a little bit of weight. And then just working on my craft. Throwing and all that stuff.

“Just overall, getting better and putting myself in the best opportunity I can to play early there.”

Langdon Nordgaard picked Wisconsin over several DII offers

The 6-4, 197-pound Nordgaard became West De Pere’s all-time receptions leader in September after a monster game against crosstown rival De Pere in which he had 11 catches for 209 yards and two TDs. The performance also broke the Phantoms’ single-game record of 203 receiving yards by Jordan Forrest in 2011.

Nordgaard had 120 career receptions for 1,904 yards and 14 TDs, and he did it despite missing time with injuries in each of the last two years.

Those injuries included a Grade 4 laceration to a kidney entering last season and a Grade 2 AC joint separation at the end of this season.

He saved his best year for his final one, setting career highs in receptions (52), yards (850) and TDs (6). He didn’t play in West De Pere’s second-round playoff loss to Kaukauna with the shoulder injury he first sustained in a win over Green Bay Preble in Week 8. It limited him to a combined one catch against Bay Port in Week 9 and Menomonee Falls in the first round.

Nordgaard had close to a dozen DII offers, but he bet on himself by taking a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Badgers.

He certainly grabbed their attention as one of the breakout stars at their offseason camps, which included catching some passes from Shovald.

Nordgaard isn’t even certain the Badgers knew who he was before the start of camp, but there is no doubt the coaching staff did by the end.

He took several unofficial visits to the school during the season.

“I always wanted to play Division I football,” Nordgaard said. “Wisconsin was really my only opportunity to do that with the offer I was given, so I just decided to choose that route.”

Nordgaard had walk-on offers from both DI Western Michigan and Colorado State and would have received more from Football Championship Subdivision schools, but there was little chance he was going to take another PWO offer over the one from the Badgers.

He waited before committing to see if Western Michigan would offer him a scholarship, but even if it had, it only would have made the decision more difficult.

He still might have picked Wisconsin.

Badgers coach Luke Fickell and associate head coach/wide receivers coach Mike Brown both were happy when Nordgaard informed them he was accepting their offer.

There is some thought Nordgaard could convert to tight end in college, but he’s only spoken to Brown about wide receiver.

“If the opportunity comes, I will play any position they want me to,” Nordgaard said.

His future plans will have an impact on the present.

Nordgaard won’t play basketball this winter to instead prepare for Big Ten football, although he still will participate in track and field in spring to work on his speed and explosiveness.

He averaged 8.2 points and led the Phantoms with 5.2 rebounds as a junior last season, and he comes from a notable basketball family.

His father, Jeff, is one of the best players in University of Wisconsin-Green Bay history. His mother, Alexis, was an all-conference player at Butler in the 1990s. His cousin, Kon Knueppel, is a star at Wisconsin Lutheran and recently committed to Duke.

“The main focus is definitely speed,” Nordgaard said. “When I was at the camps, I was one of the slower wide receivers. So definitely speed I need to increase, and overall strength wouldn’t hurt.”

Nordgaard has the size, physicality and a willingness to block to perhaps surprise some people at the next level.

He displayed all of it during his prep career.

“Just to see how much he has grown, everything that dude got he deserved,” Shovald said. “He put in all the work and made plays on the field, too."

