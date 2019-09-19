Duke says incoming freshman jumps higher than Zion Williamson

Duke has another high flier incoming in Cassius Stanley. (Getty)

Zion Williamson lit the basketball world on fire last season with his jaw-dropping athleticism and highlight-reel dunks.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said then that he did so courtesy of a team-record 45-inch vertical leap.

Apparently that record has fallen.

Meet Cassius Stanley

Duke released video Thursday of incoming freshman Cassius Stanley performing a vertical jump drill, claiming that he bested Williamson’s mark.

Duke didn’t release the actual number Stanley recorded. But logic dictates that he jumped at least 46 inches off the ground if all the information released is accurate.

For perspective, here’s Williamson performing the drill last year next to a basketball rim.

Stanley a member of another standout Duke class

Stanley, a 6-5 shooting guard, is a member of Duke’s fourth-ranked incoming recruiting class, joining five-star prospects Matthew Hurt, Vernon Carey Jr. and Wendell Moore.

Stanley is a four-star recruit ranked by Rivals as the No. 39 prospect in the class of 2019.

So while he’s not coming in with quite as much hype as Williamson — and honestly, that’s a ridiculous bar — he appears ready to make some highlights of his own in Durham.

