Duke Riley agrees to new deal with Dolphins

Josh Alper
·1 min read

The Dolphins will be holding onto linebacker Duke Riley.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Riley has agreed to a two-year deal to remain in Miami. No other terms have been reported.

Riley signed with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2021 and he’s played in 33 games for the Dolphins over the last two seasons. He’s recorded 71 tackles and a sack while playing a core special teams role in addition to his defensive role.

The Dolphins also agreed to deals with former Titans linebacker David Long and former Jets quarterback Mike White on Monday. They also made one of the splashiest moves yet this offseason when they agreed to trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Sunday.

Duke Riley agrees to new deal with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

