Duke QB Daniel Jones declares for 2019 NFL draft

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones threw five touchdowns in the Independence Bowl. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones is officially heading to the NFL. The school announced Monday that Jones would not return in 2019.

Jones has already graduated from Duke and had one year of eligibility remaining.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Growing up in Charlotte, I watched Coach [David] Cutcliffe transform the Duke Football program into a true force within the ACC with annual bowl eligibility and championship expectations,” Jones said in a statement. “It became my dream to play for him and the Duke program, and these last four years have surpassed my every expectation. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to graduate from one of the most respected academic institutions in the world while growing and maturing through a football experience that taught me far more than the game itself.”

Jones declares as Herbert comes back

Jones is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks chosen in the 2019 NFL draft, especially after the announcement by Oregon’s Justin Herbert that he would return for his senior season. Jones joins a quarterback crop that includes West Virginia’s Will Grier and Missouri’s Drew Lock (both seniors in 2018) and could potentially include Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins is expected to announce his pro intentions after Ohio State’s Rose Bowl game on Tuesday.

“Without a doubt, we are excited for Daniel and his decision to enter the upcoming NFL Draft and could not be happier for him and his family,” Cutcliffe said in Duke’s release. “Daniel has been a cornerstone of our program and leaves with our full support. It has been a privilege to coach him, but the best part about Daniel is he’s an even better young man than he is a football player. The bottom line is he’s a special person and we’ll miss him greatly.”

Story continues

Cutcliffe coached both Peyton Manning and Eli Manning in college, so expect that to come up a lot as Jones’ pro potential is discussed.

Jones, listed at 6-5 and 220, suffered an injury to his left collarbone early in the season but still played in 11 games. He finished the season completing over 60 percent of his passes for 2,674 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 319 yards, the lowest rushing total of his Duke career.

Jones was 30-of-41 passing for 423 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in Duke’s blowout win over Temple in the Independence Bowl.

Duke LB Joe Giles-Harris declares too

Giles-Harris has been one of the best defensive players in the ACC in his tenure at Duke. The linebacker, who is also set to graduate, had 80 tackles in 2018 and posted over 300 tackles in his Duke career.

“Congratulations to Joe for putting himself in a position to continue his football career,” Cutcliffe said. “We are thrilled for him and his family as this opportunity presents itself. We could not be more appreciative of Joe’s commitment and dedication as he has represented our program both on and off the field to the highest degree. Two-time first-team All-ACC linebackers don’t come around very often and while Joe will be missed, we wish him the best of luck.”

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL star’s record broken an hour after he sets it

• Steelers, fans get first-hand look at heartbreaking play

• Redskins player takes pettiness to an all-new level

• Black Monday: Tracking NFL’s head coaches fired

