Duke pulls out of ACC Tournament, NCAA streak in jeopardy

Associated Press
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament because of a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.

The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled. Duke had won its first two tournament games, but is just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.

The Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournaments is in jeopardy.

The Seminoles advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals to play the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

