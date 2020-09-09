How a Duke proposal could put 26 DMV teams in the NCAA Tournament

Quinton Mayo

How a Duke proposal could put 26 DMV teams in the NCAA Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The fight for live sports during a pandemic is still in full effect, especially on the collegiate level with the most recent interested party being basketball.

ACC men's basketball coaches are proposing an expanded 2021 NCAA Tournament which would include every Division I team in the country. The efforts have been spearheaded by Duke's head basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski, who released a statement Wednesday afternoon:

"In the ACC, we believe in the importance of celebrating our game. There is no better way to do that than involving every team in the most prestigious basketball tournament on the planet," Krzyzewski said.

"In the thoughtful discussions among ACC coaches, the three primary factors we considered in formulating this idea were: The health and safety of our players. The incentive that there will be games, all of which lead to the NCAA tournament this spring. That we need to be unified as a sport - all 357 Division-I teams - in competing in the game we love."

If the proposal were to go through as currently discussed, that would allow for 26 collegiate teams located in or near the DMV to partake in the tourney. 

Those schools would include:

  1. University of Maryland, Baltimore County
  2. University of Richmond
  3. Virginia Commonwealth University
  4. George Washington
  5. George Mason
  6. University of Virginia
  7. Virginia Tech
  8. West Virginia University
  9. Georgetown University
  10. Hampton University
  11. University of Maryland
  12. William & Mary
  13. Towson University
  14. James Madison University
  15. Old Dominion University
  16. Norfolk State University
  17. Morgan State University
  18. Coppin State University
  19. University of Maryland, Eastern Shore
  20. Howard University
  21. American University
  22. Virginia Military Institute
  23. Naval Academy
  24. Loyola University Maryland
  25. Radford University
  26. Liberty University

William & Mary is one of four original Division I teams in history to have never participated in the NCAA Tournament. The other three are Army, St. Francis (NY), and The Citadel.

The NCAA Division I Council is expected to work towards an announcement of a decision for winter sports, including men's and women's basketball, on Sept. 16.

 