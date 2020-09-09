How a Duke proposal could put 26 DMV teams in the NCAA Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The fight for live sports during a pandemic is still in full effect, especially on the collegiate level with the most recent interested party being basketball.

ACC men's basketball coaches are proposing an expanded 2021 NCAA Tournament which would include every Division I team in the country. The efforts have been spearheaded by Duke's head basketball coach, Mike Krzyzewski, who released a statement Wednesday afternoon:

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski has released a statement. pic.twitter.com/E6sSl3hvMV — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 9, 2020

"In the ACC, we believe in the importance of celebrating our game. There is no better way to do that than involving every team in the most prestigious basketball tournament on the planet," Krzyzewski said.

"In the thoughtful discussions among ACC coaches, the three primary factors we considered in formulating this idea were: The health and safety of our players. The incentive that there will be games, all of which lead to the NCAA tournament this spring. That we need to be unified as a sport - all 357 Division-I teams - in competing in the game we love."

If the proposal were to go through as currently discussed, that would allow for 26 collegiate teams located in or near the DMV to partake in the tourney.

Those schools would include:

University of Maryland, Baltimore County University of Richmond Virginia Commonwealth University George Washington George Mason University of Virginia Virginia Tech West Virginia University Georgetown University Hampton University University of Maryland William & Mary Towson University James Madison University Old Dominion University Norfolk State University Morgan State University Coppin State University University of Maryland, Eastern Shore Howard University American University Virginia Military Institute Naval Academy Loyola University Maryland Radford University Liberty University

William & Mary is one of four original Division I teams in history to have never participated in the NCAA Tournament. The other three are Army, St. Francis (NY), and The Citadel.

The NCAA Division I Council is expected to work towards an announcement of a decision for winter sports, including men's and women's basketball, on Sept. 16.