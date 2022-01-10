Duke only ACC team in USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
ACC basketball struggles outside of Duke have been well-documented this season as many have made the case for the league to possibly be only a one-bid league in the NCAA Tournament.
Tons of time remains to be seen if that actually happens (it won’t) but if you need any further proof of the ACC’s struggles look no further than the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.
Duke is not only the sole ACC team in the top-25 but the only conference team to receive any votes whatsoever.
Notre Dame beat both North Carolina and Georgia Tech last week as they try to scratch their way into a potential postseason discussion, now sitting at 9-5 overall and 3-1 in ACC play.
Here is this week’s entire rankings:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Baylor (32)
13-0
800
–
2
Gonzaga
12-2
735
+2
3
UCLA
10-1
702
+2
4
Auburn
14-1
615
+5
5
Purdue
13-2
606
–2
6
Arizona
12-1
601
+1
7
13-0
595
+1
8
Duke
12-2
590
-6
9
13-2
558
+1
10
Kansas
12-2
553
–4
11
Houston
14-2
431
+3
12
LSU
14-1
399
+9
13
13-2
391
+10
14
Villanova
11-4
380
+1
15
10-3
312
-3
16
Iowa State
13-2
305
-5
17
Kentucky
12-3
272
-4
18
Seton Hall
11-3
219
+4
19
Texas Tech
11-3
210
+6
20
Providence
14-2
191
-3
21
Xavier
12-2
190
+3
22
12-3
154
-6
23
Tennessee
10-4
131
-5
24
Illinois
11-3
108
+2
25
Alabama
11-4
105
-5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 19 Colorado St
Others Receiving Votes
Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1