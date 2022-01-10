Duke only ACC team in USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

ACC basketball struggles outside of Duke have been well-documented this season as many have made the case for the league to possibly be only a one-bid league in the NCAA Tournament.

Tons of time remains to be seen if that actually happens (it won’t) but if you need any further proof of the ACC’s struggles look no further than the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

Duke is not only the sole ACC team in the top-25 but the only conference team to receive any votes whatsoever.

Notre Dame beat both North Carolina and Georgia Tech last week as they try to scratch their way into a potential postseason discussion, now sitting at 9-5 overall and 3-1 in ACC play.

Here is this week’s entire rankings:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor (32)

13-0

800

2

Gonzaga

12-2

735

+2

3

UCLA

10-1

702

+2

4

Auburn

14-1

615

+5

5

Purdue

13-2

606

–2

6

Arizona

12-1

601

+1

7

USC

13-0

595

+1

8

Duke

12-2

590

-6

9

Michigan State

13-2

558

+1

10

Kansas

12-2

553

–4

11

Houston

14-2

431

+3

12

LSU

14-1

399

+9

13

Wisconsin

13-2

391

+10

14

Villanova

11-4

380

+1

15

Ohio St

10-3

312

-3

16

Iowa State

13-2

305

-5

17

Kentucky

12-3

272

-4

18

Seton Hall

11-3

219

+4

19

Texas Tech

11-3

210

+6

20

Providence

14-2

191

-3

21

Xavier

12-2

190

+3

22

Texas

12-3

154

-6

23

Tennessee

10-4

131

-5

24

Illinois

11-3

108

+2

25

Alabama

11-4

105

-5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1

